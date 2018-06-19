Fleetsmith Gives Microsoft Office 365 Organizations A New Way to Manage and Secure Apple Devices

"Not managing your Mac fleet presents major business and security risks for any modern organization running in the cloud. All industries, not just regulated ones like fintech or healthcare, need best-of-breed, secure products for the Microsoft Office 365 ecosystem that help increase productivity," said Zack Blum, CEO and co-founder of Fleetsmith. "By providing support for businesses that rely on Office 365, we are now one step closer to achieving our vision of democratizing fleet management."

Fleetsmith's flagship SaaS solution alleviates the complexity of device management for IT, ops, security, office managers, and other professionals who manage and secure Apple devices. Fleetsmith securely automates the process of provisioning computers for new employees, transforming a time-consuming task into a zero-touch process. IT administrators use Fleetsmith to import users with one click, keep precise track of their device inventory, and easily deploy, install, and maintain software on every device they manage—from keeping the OS up to date, to configuring settings for high levels of security and compliance.

By adding support for Microsoft Office 365, Fleetsmith can now transform device management for the majority of businesses worldwide. More than 70 percent of businesses will be substantially provisioned with a cloud identity and collaboration suite by 2021, with Office 365 and G Suite dominating the market. Microsoft has 120 million monthly active users of Office 365, and more than four million businesses are using G Suite.

Just one mobile device compromised by a hacker can cost an organization an average of $21,042 to investigate, contain, and remediate from an attack. One mobile device infected with malware can cost an organization $9,485 on average. In addition, the average cost of a data breach affecting small to medium sized businesses is now $117,000 per incident. With stakes this high, organizations need to invest in processes, products, and engineering practices that are secure by design.

"Security and privacy can no longer be an afterthought, or something 'sprinkled on top' of an existing company or product. At Fleetsmith, both are deeply rooted in our product, processes, and culture, and are factored into every decision we make," said Jesse Endahl, CSO, CPO, and co-founder of Fleetsmith. "Forward-looking companies must align their product, legal, and security teams to ensure they're thinking about all the ways security and privacy affect everything they do."

Fleetsmith's new Office 365 solution has all the same features as its existing G Suite offering, including:

Onboarding made simple: Fleetsmith saves significant time and effort with an under 10-second signup process, zero-configuration Single Sign-On, and one-click import of the employee directory .

Fleetsmith saves significant time and effort with an under 10-second signup process, zero-configuration Single Sign-On, and one-click import of the employee directory Easy, zero-touch deployment : With support for Apple's Device Enrollment Program (DEP), combined with the Fleetsmith Catalog, and automatic macOS account creation powered by G Suite and Office 365 integrations, Fleetsmith enables the industry's only true zero-touch deployment for the millions of G Suite and Office 365 businesses worldwide.

: With support for Apple's Device Enrollment Program (DEP), combined with the Fleetsmith Catalog, and automatic macOS account creation powered by G Suite and Office 365 integrations, Fleetsmith enables the industry's only true zero-touch deployment for the millions of G Suite and Office 365 businesses worldwide. Powerful device management: Fleetsmith lets administrators easily manage macOS updates, applications, and settings; enforce deadlines for critical software patches and updates; and automate printer and Wi-Fi configuration.

Fleetsmith lets administrators easily manage macOS updates, applications, and settings; enforce deadlines for critical software patches and updates; and automate printer and Wi-Fi configuration. Fleet intelligence: Fleetsmith delivers fleet-wide visibility by providing critical insights into key fleet health indicators including device check-in dates, OS versions, disk encryption, and firewall status, as well as individual device and network information like IP and MAC addresses, remaining hard drive capacity, and detailed model information.

Fleetsmith delivers fleet-wide visibility by providing critical insights into key fleet health indicators including device check-in dates, OS versions, disk encryption, and firewall status, as well as individual device and network information like IP and MAC addresses, remaining hard drive capacity, and detailed model information. Advanced security capabilities: Fleetsmith is secure by design, offering built-in security functionality including remote lock and wipe, centrally managed disk encryption with automatic key escrow, firewall enforcement, screen lock and password settings enforcement, gatekeeper enforcement, kernel extension whitelisting, Malwarebytes and osquery deployment, and the ability to deploy and enforce many other apps and settings.

Also with Fleetsmith's Office 365 integration, employees can self-enroll by logging into Fleetsmith using their Office 365 account—the same account they are already using for their corporate email and calendaring.

Fleetsmith automatically manages apps, settings, and security preferences across a company's Apple device fleet. Founded by former IT and security leaders from Dropbox and Fandom, Fleetsmith combines world-class product and security engineering with a powerful, intuitive interface that makes advanced Apple device management available for everyone. Fleetsmith is based in San Francisco and backed by Index Ventures, Harrison Metal, and Upfront Ventures. Try it for free at fleetsmith.com.

