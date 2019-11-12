Fleetsmith Named to CNBC's 2019 Upstart 100 List

"This is a tremendous honor for us because the CNBC selection committee has recognized how critical automating device management and security is," said Zack Blum, co-founder and CEO of Fleetsmith. "Our team has worked hard to turn what used to be weeks of manual setup and management work into just minutes for IT and security teams."

Fleetsmith is building the future of device management by automating device setup, intelligence, patching, and security for Apple devices, which continue to grow rapidly in the enterprise. In addition to helping IT departments work more efficiently, Fleetsmith helps companies reduce their business risk by providing insight into the health and security of their Apple devices.

"We're proud that Fleetsmith is included in CNBC's Upstart list this year," said Naomi Ionita, partner at Menlo Ventures and Fleetsmith board member. "From the first meeting, they impressed us with their ability to identify real pain points around device management and security. By listening to their customers, driving product innovation, and delivering quick time-to-value, they have built a business that powers IT and security operations for any modern company."

Fleetsmith was founded in 2016 by Zack Blum, Jesse Endahl, Kenneth Kouot, and Stevie Hryciw, all of whom formerly worked in IT, security, and engineering roles. Since Fleetsmith was launched, it has:

"I'm thrilled and not surprised that CNBC recognizes the incredible talent and potential that we've seen from Fleetsmith since day one," said Kara Nortman, partner at Upfront Ventures. "The founding team is insanely innovative and obsessively focused on execution. What they've built isn't just a security and IT platform — it's bringing device management into the cloud-native world, and that's the future of work."

About Fleetsmith

Fleetsmith automates new device setup, inventory, patching, and security for corporate Apple device fleets. Founded by former IT and security leaders from Dropbox and Fandom, Fleetsmith combines world-class product and security engineering with a powerful, intuitive interface that makes advanced Apple device management available for everyone. Fleetsmith is based in San Francisco and backed by Menlo Ventures, Tiger Global Management, Upfront Ventures, and Harrison Metal. Try it for free at fleetsmith.com .

SOURCE Fleetsmith

