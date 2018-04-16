FleetUp Hires New Vice President of Sales to Spearhead Company Growth

Previously, Ken served as vice president of North American sales and customer success at Drivewyze, where he led channel growth and customer satisfaction programs targeted at over the road truck organizations. Ken also held positions at Green Road, Telogis and Fleetmatics. In his new role, Ken will build and manage FleetUp sales channels, and develop strategic and enterprise business partnerships in the North American market.

"Ken's impressive track record in the fleet industry, driving increased quarter-over-quarter sales revenue is a perfect fit for where FleetUp is headed during this year's expansion," said Albert Son, CEO of FleetUp. "We're thrilled to welcome Ken to the team and are excited to see the sales team thrive under his leadership."

McCann said, "Truly successful companies receive glowing reviews from every member of the team: industry-leading technology, top talent, and delighted customers. FleetUp has all this and so much more. I'm thrilled to be joining such an innovative company leading the future of intelligent fleet management solutions."

Ken holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Arts in management from Columbia College. He also served as a platoon leader in the United States Marine Corps.

Founded in 2013 and based in the heart of Silicon Valley, FleetUp offers a patented, FMCSA-compliant suite of integrated telematics and GPS applications. FleetUp provides service and distribution companies with unprecedented insight into their operations, empowering them with actionable data to optimize the efforts of vehicles and drivers, allowing for maximum revenue while reducing operating costs. For more information, please visit fleetup.com.

