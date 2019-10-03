Fleetwood Mac Announce Final Show Of World Tour After Eight Countries And 80+ Shows; Saturday, November 16 At T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas

"FLEETWOOD MAC IS BACK" – St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tickets for the FINAL show will go on-sale to the general public starting on Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. PT. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 p.m. PT. A limited number of LaneOne VIP Packages will also be available, including amazing seats with premium benefits such as transportation, preferred entrance and more.

Tickets ranging in price from $99 to $750 (not including applicable service charges) go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. PT at www.axs.com. M life Rewards members and Live Nation and AXS customers will receive access to a presale beginning Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. PT. To join the M life Rewards program or for more information, visit mlife.com.

"When we started this tour I was quoted as talking about the amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents, and it has proven true every night at every show across the globe on this tour. Mike and Neil and the overall band chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. It's got the unmistakable Mac sound," said Mick Fleetwood.

Fleetwood Mac was founded by Peter Green in 1967 and was named after Mick Fleetwood and John McVie. After Peter Green left in 1969, Fleetwood and McVie remained as original members, and the band has since featured a cast of brilliant talents. Most notably, Christine McVie joined the band in 1970, with Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joining in 1974. The enduring spirit of Fleetwood Mac stands for an incredible body of great music that has connected with generations of people all over the world for more than 50 years. Fleetwood Mac has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and the GRAMMY Award-winning band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.



