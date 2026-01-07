Fleetworthy Launches Open Compliance APIs and Expanded Safety & Compliance Capabilities

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleetworthy, which offers a complete technology suite for fleet safety, compliance, toll management, and weigh station bypass, today announced the launch of its new Compliance Open APIs, enabling enterprise fleets to access critical compliance data across safety, asset, and driver workflows.

The company has also expanded CPSuite compliance reporting capabilities, added proactive stopped vehicle alerts through Drivewyze Safety+, and extended its Smart Roadways safety alerts network into New Mexico, Alaska, and Maryland.

Compliance Open APIs Enable Enterprise Integration

Fleetworthy's Compliance Open APIs provide secure, programmatic access to CPSuite compliance data, allowing fleets and partners to integrate regulatory insights directly into HR, maintenance, safety, and business intelligence systems. By automating data exchange and eliminating disconnected workflows, the APIs help fleets reduce manual processes while maintaining real-time compliance visibility.

New endpoints include Report Management APIs for retrieving compliance data programmatically, Asset APIs for syncing vehicle and trailer information, and People APIs for driver records and qualification data.

"Enterprise fleets need compliance data to move freely across systems, not live in silos," said David Long, Fleetworthy Vice President of Product. "Our Compliance Open APIs make it easier to unify compliance data, scale operations, and maintain continuous audit readiness as fleets grow."

Enhanced Compliance Reporting Capabilities and Safety Oversight

Fleetworthy expanded its CPSuite compliance platform with four new SmartTiles that provide deeper visibility into asset activity, maintenance and inspection readiness, and operational workload trends. The new SmartTiles include:

Asset Recent Activity

Highlights recent repair-related updates by surfacing asset-level activity, empowering teams to quickly identify what has changed, what remains outstanding, and where action is needed.

Maintenance & Inspection Compliance – Asset View

Displays maintenance and inspection compliance status for individual vehicles and trailers, allowing users to drill into a single asset to identify missing data, overdue tasks, and specific compliance gaps.

Maintenance & Inspection Compliance – Entity View

Provides compliance insights at the entity or location level. This allows fleets to easily visualize which terminals, regions, or operating groups need the most support.

Tasks Completed by Week

Displays weekly task completion trends, giving managers a clear view of operational throughput – helping identify where work is accelerating, slowing, or requiring additional resources.

In addition, Fleetworthy introduced Stopped Vehicle Management, a new Drivewyze Safety+ enhancement that provides real-time notifications to fleet and safety managers when a vehicle is stopped in an unsafe or unexpected location. Using GPS data, the system detects when a vehicle has been stationary for at least 10 minutes within 10 meters of a highway or major arterial roadway and verifies that surrounding traffic is still moving to distinguish unsafe stops from normal congestion.

Through automated SMS and email alerts sent directly to dispatch or maintenance teams, fleets gain faster visibility into breakdowns, hours-of-service rest periods, or unplanned stops taken in high-risk areas.

Safety+ already includes driver notifications for extreme weather ahead, speeding citation zones, and more. Subscribers can customize geo-fenced zones – all with real-time visibility through the Safety+ portal.

Smart Roadways Network Expands to 24 States

Fleetworthy expanded its Smart Roadways program with the addition of New Mexico, Alaska, and Maryland, extending in-cab safety alerts to more drivers nationwide. The program now partners with 24 states to deliver real-time notifications, including sudden slowdowns, congestion ahead, road closures, and other critical safety messages. Drivers in Alaska and Maryland can now receive sudden slowdown and congestion ahead alerts, while virtual sign messaging is available in New Mexico. All alerts are provided to drivers at no cost through Drivewyze Free.

"We're giving transportation agencies powerful tools to deliver real-time safety information directly to commercial drivers," said Brian Mofford, Fleetworthy Senior Vice President, Drivewyze Infrastructure Services. "These alerts help drivers slow down sooner and avoid dangerous situations, making roadways safer for everyone."

Drivewyze Free users also receive Drivewyze-sponsored alerts and advisories for high-rollover risk areas, low bridges, and mountain alerts (steep grade ahead; chain-up/brake check stations; and runaway ramps).

About Fleetworthy

Fleetworthy is redefining fleet readiness with the industry's only complete technology suite for fleet safety, compliance, and efficiency. We unite solutions for compliance, toll management, weigh station bypass, and more, helping fleets simplify operations, reduce costs, and improve safety.

Trusted by 75% of the top fleets in North America, Fleetworthy offers the most adopted toll management solution and largest weigh station bypass network. Going beyond regulatory requirements, our compliance capabilities strengthen safety programs and enable proactive audit readiness. We support millions of vehicles and drivers and are recognized across the industry for innovation and leadership.

Fleetworthy is shaping the future of fleet readiness with AI-enabled, connected fleet technology that keeps drivers safe, fleets compliant, and operations running at peak efficiency. Learn more at fleetworthy.com.

Fleetworthy Media Contacts:

Sarah Burt

Fleetworthy

[email protected]

(780) 306-2195

Doug Siefkes

SiefkesPetit Communications

[email protected]

425-392-2611 Ext. 1

SOURCE Fleetworthy