Fleetworthy Named to 2026 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Consecutive Year

With 293% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Fleetworthy Earns Back-to-Back Inc. 5000 Recognition

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleetworthy, the only complete technology suite for fleet readiness, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, ranking No. 1195 overall and No. 35 in the Logistics and Transportation category.

In addition, the company ranked No. 2 overall in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy, New York metro area. The recognition marks the second consecutive year Fleetworthy has appeared on the list, following its debut at No. 1403 on the 2025 Inc. 5000.

The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc.com, ranks the most successful independent businesses in America based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Fleetworthy achieved 293% revenue growth from 2022 to 2025 and grew its team from 137 to more than 500 employees over the same period.

Fleetworthy's continued growth reflects increasing demand for a connected approach to fleet readiness that brings together safety and compliance, toll management, and weigh station bypass on a single platform.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row is a meaningful milestone," said Tom Fogarty, CEO of Fleetworthy. "Our growth is a direct reflection of the trust commercial fleets place in us and the hard work of our team in delivering innovative technology that makes a real difference on the road. The industry is evolving quickly, and Fleetworthy is built to help our customers stay ahead, optimizing their safety and efficiency."

Fleetworthy, headquartered in Albany, New York, began as the combination of several leaders in fleet technology, including Bestpass, Drivewyze, Fleetworthy Solutions, and more. From toll management and weigh station bypass to driver and asset compliance, safety monitoring, and managed services, Fleetworthy empowers fleets to operate more efficiently, remain compliant with DOT regulations, and keep drivers safe. The company serves 90% of the largest fleets in North America.

For the full 2026 Inc. 5000 list and searchable database, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Fleetworthy

Fleetworthy offers the only complete technology suite for fleet readiness, uniting safety and compliance, toll management, and weigh station bypass solutions. We help fleets streamline operations, control costs, and operate with confidence.

Trusted by 90% of the largest fleets in North America, Fleetworthy offers the most adopted toll management solution and largest weigh station bypass network. Going beyond regulatory requirements, our safety and compliance capabilities strengthen safety programs and enable proactive audit readiness. We support millions of vehicles and drivers and are recognized across the industry for innovation and leadership.

Fleetworthy is shaping the future of fleet readiness with AI-enabled, connected fleet technology that keeps drivers safe, fleets compliant, and operations running at peak efficiency. Learn more at fleetworthy.com.

Fleetworthy Media Contacts:

Sarah Burt

Fleetworthy

[email protected]

(780) 306-2195

Doug Siefkes

SiefkesPetit Communications

[email protected]

425-392-2611 Ext. 1

SOURCE Fleetworthy