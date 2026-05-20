Fleetworthy Launches Connected Platform for Fleet Readiness Across Safety and Compliance, Toll Management, and Weigh Station Bypass

Three Major Product Launches at Customer Roadshow Event Mark a New Era for Fleet Readiness: Unified Platform Access, Centralized Vehicle Management, and the FleetworthyGO Mobile App

ALBANY, N.Y., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleetworthy, the industry's only complete technology suite for fleet readiness, announced three major platform enhancements at its Customer Roadshow event in Austin, Texas. The company introduced its unified cross-platform login experience, Centralized Vehicle Management (CVM) capability, and the FleetworthyGO mobile application.

According to Shay Demmons, Fleetworthy Chief Product Officer, these advancements mark a significant milestone in Fleetworthy's platform vision, completing the integration of its core products and uniting safety and compliance, toll management, and weigh station bypass in a coordinated, AI-assisted experience.

"Fleet readiness demands a coordinated approach across safety and compliance, toll management, and weigh station bypass," said Demmons. "Bringing our solutions together into a unified experience is about more than just convenience. It allows us to deliver new insights and actions helping customers better understand operations, control cost, and stay ahead of risk while we continue to innovate smarter, more proactive solutions."

New Innovations on the Fleetworthy Platform

Unified Access Across the Fleetworthy Platform

Customers can now access Safety and Compliance, Toll Management (formerly Bestpass), and Weigh Station Bypass (formerly Drivewyze) through a single, connected account. Teams using multiple Fleetworthy products no longer need to switch between portals or manage separate logins. As new capabilities are added to the Fleetworthy platform, they will seamlessly integrate into the experience, creating a more accessible and efficient daily workflow for fleet operations teams.

Centralized Vehicle Management (CVM)

Centralized Vehicle Management gives fleets a centralized way to manage all vehicles across Fleetworthy Safety and Compliance, Toll Management, and Weigh Station Bypass. A customer can add a vehicle once, and it is automatically enrolled in every applicable Fleetworthy service.

Built-in Exact Match vehicle mapping surfaces and consolidates duplicate records across products, creating a verified single source of information for every asset in the fleet. Customers can view toll transponder assignments, manage Bypass and Safety enrollment status, and update Fleetworthy-managed compliance fields from one place. According to Demmons, this feature will save fleets time and provide clearer visibility into vehicle data across systems, helping ensure that every asset is properly enrolled.

CVM is built into the same dashboard customers already use to access their Fleetworthy products, with no additional login or portal required.

FleetworthyGO Mobile Application

Fleetworthy also announced the rebranding of the Drivewyze mobile app to FleetworthyGO. The updated mobile app delivers an enhanced driver experience for Android users, combining weigh station bypass, safety alerts, and driver workflows into a streamlined, distraction-free in-cab experience. The app offers a modernized look, improved first-time setup process, and simplified navigation for drivers. FleetworthyGO will support iOS and additional partner platforms in the near future. For iOS users, the current Drivewyze app will still be available and operational until the transition to FleetworthyGO is complete.

In conjunction with the app rebrand, Drivewyze Free is becoming Fleetworthy Foundations, a no-cost service tier delivering essential in-cab safety alerts, and Drivewyze Safety+ is becoming Fleetworthy Safety+, offering premium alerts and additional capabilities. Users on iOs and other partner platforms will continue to operate under existing Drivewyze branding until those transitions are complete.

Together, these enhancements represent an important step in Fleetworthy's broader platform strategy. By connecting core services through a unified experience, the company enables fleets to better manage operational data that supports safety, compliance, tolling, and bypass decisions.

For more information about Fleetworthy and its latest platform enhancements, visit fleetworthy.com.

About Fleetworthy

Fleetworthy offers the only complete technology suite for fleet readiness, uniting safety and compliance, toll management, and weigh station bypass solutions. We help fleets streamline operations, control costs, and operate with confidence.

Trusted by 80% of the top fleets in North America, Fleetworthy offers the most adopted toll management solution and largest weigh station bypass network. Going beyond regulatory requirements, our safety and compliance capabilities strengthen safety operations and enable proactive audit readiness. We support millions of vehicles and drivers and are recognized across the industry for innovation and leadership.

Fleetworthy is shaping the future of fleet readiness with AI-enabled, connected fleet technology that keeps drivers safe, fleets compliant, and operations running at peak efficiency. Learn more at fleetworthy.com.

Fleetworthy Media Contacts:

Sarah Burt

Fleetworthy

[email protected]

(780) 306-2195

Doug Siefkes

SiefkesPetit Communications

[email protected]

425-392-2611 Ext. 1

SOURCE Fleetworthy