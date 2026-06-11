Fleetworthy and Lytx Announce Integration of Safety Data and Video Snapshots to Improve Driver Coaching

New capability embeds Lytx video snapshots directly into Fleetworthy Safety+ Map View, enabling faster and more informed driver coaching without portal switching

ALBANY, N.Y., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleetworthy, the only complete technology suite for fleet readiness, today announced a new integration with Lytx, the industry pioneer of video and safety-driven efficiency, embedding time-specific video snapshots directly within Safety+ (formerly Drivewyze Safety+). The enhancement surfaces video snapshots inside Safety+ Map View alongside driver behavior insights, such as speeding and adverse weather driving data.

This enables fleet managers to combine visual event evidence with Safety+ risk data, helping them make faster, more informed coaching decisions without leaving the Fleetworthy platform.

Until now, fleet managers using both Safety+ and Lytx cameras had to manually cross-reference multiple portals to build a complete coaching picture. This fragmented workflow slowed response times and left drivers and managers without the shared context needed for meaningful coaching. The Lytx integration resolves this by delivering video snapshots directly at the point of coaching review.

"Fleet safety depends on having the full picture, and until now that meant jumping between systems during critical coaching moments," said Martin Murtland, VP of Product at Fleetworthy. "By embedding Lytx video snapshots directly inside Safety+, fleets can review events faster, coach with greater confidence, and make better-informed safety decisions. This is part of our broader vision to connect data across the fleet experience and help safety teams make smarter decisions."

The integration is available upon request to all Safety+ subscribers using Lytx cameras at no additional cost. Fleets currently using Fleetworthy Foundations (formerly Drivewyze Free) may upgrade to Safety+ to access the full coaching workflow.

"At Lytx, we are committed to empowering fleets with actionable safety intelligence right when it matters most," said Dave Cassie, Vice President of Channel Sales at Lytx. "Integrating Lytx video snapshots directly into Fleetworthy Safety+ gives fleet managers and drivers instant access to critical visual context during coaching sessions. This seamless experience helps teams review events quickly, foster more effective communication, and ultimately enhance safety outcomes across the board."

Key capabilities of the integration include:

Lytx video s napshots displayed in Safety+ Map View, time-aligned to the exact moment of a safety event

napshots displayed in Safety+ Map View, time-aligned to the exact moment of a safety event Video snapshot access to provide full road condition context

Faster coaching reviews by eliminating portal switching

Compatibility with existing Lytx camera deployments on most ELD devices with no additional hardware required

For more information about Safety+ by Fleetworthy or to request a demonstration, visit fleetworthy.com.

About Fleetworthy

Fleetworthy offers the only complete technology suite for fleet readiness, uniting safety and compliance, toll management, and weigh station bypass solutions. We help fleets streamline operations, control costs, and operate with confidence.

Trusted by 90% of the largest fleets in North America, Fleetworthy offers the most adopted toll management solution and largest weigh station bypass network. Going beyond regulatory requirements, our safety and compliance capabilities strengthen safety programs and enable proactive audit readiness. We support millions of vehicles and drivers and are recognized across the industry for innovation and leadership.

Fleetworthy is shaping the future of fleet readiness with AI-enabled, connected fleet technology that keeps drivers safe, fleets compliant, and operations running at peak efficiency. Learn more at fleetworthy.com.

About Lytx

Every day, companies send their most valuable assets into the world. Their people. Their equipment. Their reputations. For nearly three decades, Lytx has given fleets the tools to manage and protect all the assets they have in motion – helping them stay connected with their field operations so they can focus on delivering value and growing their businesses. Using proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology to power our video safety and video telematics solutions, Lytx helps protect and connect more than 6.3 million drivers and thousands of fleets, including more than half of the 10 largest carriers in North America. Lytx's powerful network of partners and resellers further extends the reach and impact of our technologies across more than 90 countries. For more information about Lytx or to connect with us, visit www.lytx.com, LinkedIn, @lytx on X, Facebook or YouTube.

Fleetworthy Media Contacts:

Sarah Burt

Fleetworthy

[email protected]

(780) 306-2195

Doug Siefkes

SiefkesPetit Communications

[email protected]

425-392-2611 Ext. 1

Lytx Media Contacts:

Jamie Roberts

Lytx

[email protected]

SOURCE Fleetworthy