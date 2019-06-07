Fleetworthy Solutions Announced as ATA Featured Product Provider

ARLINGTON, Va., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations announced it is renewing Fleetworthy Solutions' COMPLY 2.0, a transportation compliance solution, as an ATA Business Solutions Featured Product.

"Safety and regulatory compliance are vital to the growth of the business of our members and the safety of America's roadways," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Our members are investing in products and software like the ones offered by Fleetworthy Solutions because it allows them to safely and efficiently grow their business while also ensuring and promoting a culture of compliance and safety."

Fleetworthy Solutions provides software and process consultation that assists companies with compliance and asset management through their proprietary software solution, COMPLY 2.0.

"Renewing our connection to and relationship with the ATA is always exciting for us. We have uncovered multiple channels through which we can reach our customers in a more efficient and widespread manner," said Fleetworthy Solutions CEO Mike Precia. "We look forward to another year partnering with ATA as a member of their Featured Product Program."

COMPLY 2.0 allows transportation companies to surpass minimum requirements of regulatory compliance, improving safety and business practices. According to the company, COMPLY 2.0 offers solutions for DOT and safety compliance management, Driver Qualification File Management, and Fuel Tax and Mileage Reporting. The software helps to reduce cost, mitigate risk, and streamline operational processes by consolidating safety and compliance data in one place.

In April, Fleetworthy acquired TivaCloud to further enhance the company's software-as-a-service solutions for regulatory compliance and risk management. The increased capacity and capabilities that result from the acquisition allow Fleetworthy customers to deepen their relationships with drivers by making safety and compliance transparency a pillar of their operational strategies. In the coming months, fleets will also have access to a fully integrated driver and asset risk management platform, enabling improved oversight, easier work-flows, and better compliance scores.

Fleetworthy Solutions, Inc. provides compliance services to owners and operators of truck fleets that take them 'Beyond compliant'. Fleetworthy combines exceptional client service, advanced technologies, and more than 30 years of transportation industry expertise to make sure that drivers and assets are 'fleet-worthy'. The company helps private fleets, for-hire carriers, and third-party logistics companies of all sizes surpass compliance of federal, state, and local regulations and streamline processes to reduce costs and mitigate risks.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook . Trucking Moves America Forward .

