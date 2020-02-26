FleishmanHillard Appoints Leah Katz Managing Director, Business Development for the Americas

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard today announced the appointment of Leah Katz to managing director, Business Development for the Americas. She will lead efforts and programs designed to drive new business and organic growth for the agency and its brands in the region.

"We have a formidable Global Business Development team and Leah has been an integral leader, helping drive strong win results as well as key growth initiatives," said Della Sweetman, chief business development officer, FleishmanHillard. "Her business problem-solving skills, cross-platform expertise and ability to inspire and drive teams to develop strategic and creative solutions for clients have been great assets to the function and the agency."

In 2016, FleishmanHillard announced the formation of a dedicated Global Business Development function – a focused team designed to drive a culture of growth and winning – responsible for the disciplined application of data and intelligence, planning and strategy, earned creative and performance analytics, for new and organic client engagements. The function comprises global regional leadership, Business Development directors, Planning and Strategy, as well as Creative and Production talent and capabilities across the Americas, APAC and EMEA.

The agency has realized record new business win results since establishing the function. Judges for the PRWeek Awards U.S. in 2019 attributed the agency's unprecedented win performance and expanded portfolio of marquee global and multinational clients as one reason for selecting FleishmanHillard as its Large Agency of the Year.

Katz relocated in late 2017 from FleishmanHillard Fishburn in London, where she ran operations, to FleishmanHillard in New York, where she joined the U.S. Business Development team with an initial focus on the Eastern region. She also served as Global Client Leader for one of the agency's top 10 clients. Katz originally joined FleishmanHillard as part of the merger with Fishburn, where she was chief operations and client officer. She has led integrated campaigns and award-winning work for numerous leading global consumer, technology and entertainment brands.

About FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named 2019 PRWeek U.S. Outstanding Large Agency; 2019 Holmes Report North America Large Agency of the Year; ICCO Network of the Year – Americas 2017-2019; Agency of the Year at the 2017 and 2018 North American Excellence Awards; 2018 Large Consultancy of the Year by PRWeek UK; PR News' Best Places to Work in PR 2016-2018; Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality for 2018 and 2019; PR Awards Asia 2017 Greater China Agency of the Year; and NAFE's "Top Companies for Executive Women" for 2010-2019. The firm's award-winning work is widely heralded, including at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, and has more than 80 offices in 30 countries, plus affiliates in 43 countries.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and non-profits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

