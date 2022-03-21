FleishmanHillard Strategic Hires Strengthen Agency's Creative, Strategy and Planning Offering, Impact for Clients

ST. LOUIS, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard today announced the latest hires or moves of top talent as part of the agency's continued focus on strengthening its Global Creative, Strategy and Planning practice. Over the past two years, the agency has made significant investments in building its Creative, Strategy and Planning capability, including hiring talent from some of the creative industry's top agencies.

"At FleishmanHillard, we believe that bold and courageous creative powers the work and contributes in a meaningful way to driving our business, the business of our clients and the career experiences of our people," said Della Sweetman, chief business development officer and global Creative, Strategy and Planning lead. "We strive to be an agency where powerful ideas are coveted and celebrated. And, we are committed to the foundational need for creative expertise because we know creativity is a strategic lever for problem solving and crafting transformative outcomes."

New hires and moves within the Global Creative, Strategy and Planning team include:

Joel Rodriguez is global executive creative director and partner, having worked at some of the top creative agencies in the industry including, most recently, McCann Worldgroup.

is global executive creative director and partner, having worked at some of the top creative agencies in the industry including, most recently, McCann Worldgroup. Will Clarke joins FleishmanHillard as executive creative director and partner within the Global Creative and Planning team. Before joining the agency, Will was executive creative director and executive vice president at The Marketing Arm overseeing a creative team across its Chicago , Dallas , New York and Los Angeles markets.

joins FleishmanHillard as executive creative director and partner within the Global Creative and Planning team. Before joining the agency, Will was executive creative director and executive vice president at The Marketing Arm overseeing a creative team across its , , and markets. Kev O'Sullivan , global executive creative director, is transitioning from London to Southern California , where he'll continue to serve as a global executive creative director and creative lead on one of the agency's top clients.

, global executive creative director, is transitioning from to , where he'll continue to serve as a global executive creative director and creative lead on one of the agency's top clients. Scott Durday rejoins FleishmanHillard as a creative programming lead and partner in Southern California to support Creative and Planning in the market after time at other agencies, including Leo Burnett where he was director of creative strategy and programming.

rejoins FleishmanHillard as a creative programming lead and partner in to support Creative and Planning in the market after time at other agencies, including where he was director of creative strategy and programming. Evan Kearney joins the agency as senior vice president and partner on the Strategy and Planning team. Evan was most recently with Ogilvy where he was global executive group strategy director.

joins the agency as senior vice president and partner on the Strategy and Planning team. Evan was most recently with Ogilvy where he was global executive group strategy director. Geraldine (Geri) Szabo joins FleishmanHillard as a senior vice president on the Strategy and Planning team. Geri's experiences include Wieden+Kennedy, R/GA, Lopez Negrete and Macias before making the switch.

joins FleishmanHillard as a senior vice president on the Strategy and Planning team. Geri's experiences include Wieden+Kennedy, R/GA, and Macias before making the switch. Purvi Naik joins as a vice president and creative director, Health & Life Sciences, from Havas.

joins as a vice president and creative director, Health & Life Sciences, from Havas. James Sansoterra also joins as a vice president and creative director, Health & Life Sciences. He was previously head of design, building the creative resources at MSL.

also joins as a vice president and creative director, Health & Life Sciences. He was previously head of design, building the creative resources at MSL. Depali ( Dee) O'Connell takes on the newly created role of managing director of Creative and Planning in the UK office.

takes on the newly created role of managing director of Creative and Planning in the UK office. Ellie Tuck joins the UK office as creative director, coming from Teneo.

joins the UK office as creative director, coming from Teneo. Ahalya Moxon , formerly with Teneo, will join the UK office as associate creative director in April.

, formerly with Teneo, will join the UK office as associate creative director in April. Dominic Payling joins the UK office as director and head of Planning for the market. Dominic was previously with MSL Group.

joins the UK office as director and head of Planning for the market. Dominic was previously with MSL Group. Catherine (Cat) Mersereau onboards with the Strategy and Planning team as a junior planner after a successful FleishmanHillard Diversity Fellowship.

FleishmanHillard has moved Creative and Planning to the center of its business strategy, not only hiring some of the top talent in the business, but launching extensive creative programming throughout the agency to inspire creativity and drive transformative impact for its clients.

Through the agency's "Bend the World" creative ambition and systematized scale, the agency has articulated a distinct creative point of view and lens through which it can define, develop, deliver and measure creativity.

"Bend the World gives us creative benchmarks and a clear vision of us at our best," said Sweetman.

FleishmanHillard's quarterly and annual Bend the World Awards internal showcase evaluates the agency's best creative to continuously raise the bar for great work that drives its clients' businesses forward.

In 2022, the agency is building out its global Creative studios network by bringing together studio, content and production teams and concept creatives to deliver fully integrated marketing communication campaigns at scale.

About FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named 2021 PRovoke Global Agency of the Year, 2021 ICCO Network of the Year, 2020 Campaign Global PR Agency of the Year, 2019 PRWeek U.S. Outstanding Large Agency; PRovoke Media Greater China Consultancy of the Year 2020; PRWeek UK Large Consultancy of the Year 2021; Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality 2018-2021; and to Seramount's (formerly Working Mother Media) "Top Companies for Executive Women" list 2010-2021. The firm's award-winning work is widely heralded, including at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, and has nearly 80 offices in more than 30 countries, plus affiliates in 45 countries.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

SOURCE FleishmanHillard Inc.