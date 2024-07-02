Fleming Insurance Holdings Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Michael Garceau

Garceau's Hire Marks a Pivotal Addition to Fleming Insurance Holdings' Executive Leadership as the Company Expands Capabilities and Operations

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleming Insurance Holdings (Fleming) today announced the appointment of Michael Garceau as the company's new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, rounding out the executive leadership team for Fleming.

As an experienced entrepreneur who takes a creative approach to business operations, Garceau will play a lead role in facilitating Fleming's growth in technology and artificial intelligence.

"Fleming has a vibrant team and provides the highest quality of service for its clientele, and I'm excited to join this outstanding organization. I look forward to stepping into my new role and working with an esteemed team of professionals seeking creative business solutions," said Garceau. "As a professional who looks to creative and bespoke solutions, I see immense value in the team's cutting-edge machine learning and artificial intelligence programs to further Fleming's capabilities and pave the way for technology in the reinsurance industry."

Garceau brings 30 years of industry expertise and a wealth of knowledge to Fleming, supporting the company's unique ability to streamline operations and provide critical services swiftly and effectively. Most recently, Garceau founded the Garceau Agency, supported by Goosehead Insurance, to provide high-quality, affordable insurance for the Connecticut and Massachusetts areas. Before launching the Garceau Agency, he founded Apogee Properties, a startup company with extensive and diverse commercial and residential real estate portfolios.

"Over the years, Michael has distinguished himself as a successful executive and entrepreneur, creating operating models across financial operations and claims to find solutions for clients and businesses," said Fleming Chief Executive Officer Eric Haller. "We are thrilled to have him as a part of the Fleming team to expand our operational capabilities and support our expansion."

About Fleming Insurance Holdings

Fleming Insurance Holdings is a P&C insurance capital solutions provider. Fleming has built a track record of providing a full range of reinsurance structures and finality solutions for legacy liabilities, as well as liquidity and risk transfer alternatives to the middle market insurance industry. Fleming and its management team have extensive experience working on capital strategies for insurance companies in the U.S., Bermuda, Cayman, the U.K., and European Union. www.flemingih.com

