Fleming's Opens New Napa-Inspired Flagship Restaurant & Wine Bar

The new restaurant offers a sophisticated sensory journey

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar's opens its doors to the community on Sept. 9. The newly developed 13,000 sq-ft Tampa flagship restaurant was designed to create a rich, immersive experience that blends the strength of our California roots with the dynamic energy of our coastal home here in Tampa. It will captivate the senses – sight, touch, smell, taste, and sound – immediately upon arrival and throughout the dining experience.

Fleming’s Tampa Japanese A5 Wagyu Fleming's Tampa Caviar Service

SIGHT | Drawing inspiration from Napa Valley, Guests will find a grand sense of entry with a dramatic porte-cochere and striking 16-ft floor to ceiling glass windows that flood the space with natural light. A remarkable glass wine vault that houses 2,500 bottles from around the world is situated at the center of the restaurant, behind the new Rooted Wine Bar by Fleming's.

TOUCH | Mixed textiles add a feeling of warmth and luxury from the soft cork wallpaper featured at the wine bar. The custom embroidered seating with Fleming's signature 'F' emblem adds an element of texture and the premium semi-serrated steak knives hold the ideal balance of weight.

SMELL | A new branded signature scent, Newport at Night, is infused throughout the restaurant. It is named after the cool, coastal nights that surround Fleming's first restaurant in Newport Beach, CA, and has an alluring blend of salted santal, woody greens, jasmine, sage, and amber.

TASTE | Several new menus - the Dinner Menu, Lunch Menu, a new Social Hour and Bar Menu - all featuring a depth of distinct flavors, expertly curated by Chef Partner Brandon Grady, who has been with Fleming's for more than 10 years. New and notable for dinner: A5 Japanese Wagyu, Australian Wagyu with a tableside Shaved Black Truffle, Gorgonzola Gnocchi, local Gulf Grouper, and fresh Bedford Scallops. This Tampa Flagship will introduce Rooted Wine Bar by Fleming's that offers an elevated wine pairing menu, customizable wine flights, guided wine tastings hosted by an expert Wine Steward. Small plates such as an Imperial Kaluga Caviar Service, Lobster Ravioli and fresh Oysters with bourbon barrel smoked trout roe can be found here.

SOUND | Guests can enjoy live music from a rotation of talented local musicians, offering lively beats that complement dinner every night. The main full-service bar will have a Social Hour from 3-6pm daily, along with bar bites and hand-crafted cocktails in an adjacent lounge with cozy soft-seating.

"This is a special moment for Fleming's – this spectacular new restaurant embodies our brand's relaxed luxury philosophy, infused with superior culinary offerings, expanded wine experiences and unrivaled hospitality," said Sheilina Henry, President of Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. "To celebrate this milestone and our commitment to the community, our grand opening will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay."

Fleming's will be providing a $10,000 donation to help further Big Brothers Big Sisters mission of empowering Tampa's youth to reach their full potential by building a strong future.

The Flagship leadership team consists of Chef Brandon Grady and longtime Operating Partner Jorge Diaz, who first began his restaurant career with Fleming's in 2006, following his time as an offensive lineman for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The new Fleming's, located at 4342 West Boy Scout Blvd., is across from International Plaza and adjacent to the current location. Private dining has expanded to include four elegant rooms to host gatherings, including the Champagne Room which boasts a stunning Scandinavian champagne-like chandelier that makes a true statement. Reservations are available to book now at www.FlemingsSteakhouse.com.

About Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is renowned as a premier steakhouse destination. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, Fleming's offers an unparalleled dining experience featuring the finest USDA Prime steaks and an exceptional selection of wines. Founded in 1998 by Paul Fleming and Bill Allen, the first Fleming's opened in Newport Beach, Calif. with a vision to create a steakhouse that breaks the stereotype. Today there are more than 60 locations across the country. For more information about Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar or to make a reservation, please visit www.FlemingsSteakhouse.com

SOURCE Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar