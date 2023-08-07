Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Celebrates Changemakers with Women Behind the Wine - Pouring Success Wine Dinner

News provided by

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

07 Aug, 2023, 13:00 ET

One-night event on August 25 or 26 features wines from California's most prominent female winemakers

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is hosting a Women Behind The Wine - Pouring Success Wine Dinner to honor female trailblazers in the winemaking industry, featuring vineyards from California. This extraordinary event will begin at 7PM on either August 25 or 26, based on location.

Continue Reading
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Women Behind the Wine: Pouring Success
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Women Behind the Wine: Pouring Success

All wines featured are produced by female winemakers: Honig – Ashley Egelhoff, Emmolo Merlot – Jenny Wagner, Migration Wines – Dana Epperson and Cakebread – Niki Williams. The guided experience features a five-course pairing menu, showcasing seasonally-inspired dishes that perfectly complement the four curated wines. Guests will learn about each wine style and winemaker along the way.

"We are thrilled to partner with these exceptional winemakers for a special evening at all of our locations," said Patrick English, Vice President of Operations for Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. "These women are visionary leaders in the industry, and we can't wait to tell their story and introduce their incredible wines."

The menu begins with a Chilled Fresh Corn & Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho. This vibrant dish featuring tender lobster and a creamy avocado lime sorbet pairs delightfully with the crisp and citrusy Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc North Coast produced by Williams.

"As a winemaker for Cakebread, I feel so fortunate to work with the incredible estate vineyards that we have," said Williams. "Cakebread has a strong commitment to quality, sustainability, diversity and being good people overall."

Guests will next refresh with a Pickled Nectarine, Blueberry & Burrata Salad, whose balanced flavors elevate the fruitiness and earthy undertones of Migration Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast, produced by third-generation sonoman, Epperson. For the third course, savor the Roasted Barbecue Shrimp & Zucchini Dill Fritter. This garden-fresh dish pairs harmoniously with the rich characteristics of Emmolo Merlot Napa Valley, produced by owner and winemaker, Wagner.

"Emmolo is my Mom's maiden name and I took over making the Emmolo wines about a decade ago," said Wagner. "My Mom has always been a go-getter and she has taught me to push the envelope and put my own mark on the wines that I make."

The fourth course is Fleming's signature Filet Mignon with Crispy Maitake Mushroom. The robust flavors of this dish are enhanced by the berry and nutty notes of Honig Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley, produced by viticulturist, Egelhoff. To conclude, the sweet and creamy Apple Brie Tart is the perfect finale for an unforgettable evening.

Join us for this exclusive wine dinner event and celebrate the remarkable women who are shaping the world of wine. Reserve your seat today at https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com/wine-dinners/women-behind-the-wine and embark on a journey of celebration, discovery, and luxury.

About Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is a contemporary interpretation of the classic American steakhouse, boasting culinary mastery, signature style and unrivaled attentive service to create memorable dining experiences for guests. Fleming's offers an impressive range of USDA Prime steaks, premium seafood entrées, storied wines, and fresh, handcrafted cocktails.

Founded in 1998, Fleming's opened in Newport Beach, Calif. with a vision to create a steakhouse that breaks the stereotype, delivering the finest steak and wine with world-class service, in a more modern, warm, and welcoming setting. Today there are 65 locations across the country. For more information about Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar or to make a reservation, please visit www.FlemingsSteakhouse.com.

SOURCE Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Also from this source

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Introduces Elevated Social Hour Experience

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.