Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Hosts Forbidden Love Wine Dinner Event

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

01 Nov, 2023, 13:30 ET

A 7-Course Shakespeare Themed Experience featuring Silver Oak Wines

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is delighted to present its Forbidden Love Wine Dinner Event on Wednesday, November 15, with the theme inspired by Shakespeare's most famous star-crossed lovers. Reserve an enchanting evening featuring a luxurious 7-course pairing menu with five wines from the iconic Silver Oak family portfolio.

"We're delivering an elevated experience that our Guests have been asking for on every level; including culinary innovation and access to high-caliber wines," said Patrick English, Vice President of Operations for Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. "Our partnership with Silver Oak, and their commitment to providing a guided ambassador experience at every event is what truly sets this wine dinner apart."

Menu
Prologue
Seared Japanese A5 Wagyu

Act One: Forbidden Love
Ahi Tuna Carpaccio paired with TWOMEY, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa & Sonoma Counties, California.

Act Two: Star-Crossed Lovers
Gala Apple & Danish Blue Cheese Salad paired with TWOMEY, Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills, Oregon.

Act Three: Sonnet of Flavors
Seared Chilean Sea Bass & Lobster-Mushroom Raviolo paired with TWOMEY, Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley, California.

Intermission
Cucumber, Mint & Prosecco Granita

Act Four: Feuding Families
Dueling USDA Prime New York Strip Tranche, truffle-chive whipped potatoes, juniper-braised carrot purée, and black garlic blueberry sauce, paired with two wines: SILVER OAK, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley and SILVER OAK, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley.

Curtain Call
Turkish Coffee Crémeux features dense, rich chocolate, notes of coffee and fresh candied citrus.

Only select Fleming's are hosting, and seating is limited. To see if your local Fleming's is participating, visit: https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com/wine-dinners/forbidden-love.

About Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is a contemporary interpretation of the classic American steakhouse, boasting culinary mastery, signature style and unrivaled attentive service to create memorable dining experiences for Guests. Fleming's offers an impressive range of USDA Prime steaks, premium seafood entrées, storied wines, and fresh, handcrafted cocktails.

Founded in 1998, Fleming's opened in Newport Beach, Calif. with a vision to create a steakhouse that breaks the stereotype, delivering the finest steak and wine with world-class service, in a more modern, warm, and welcoming setting. Today there are 65 locations across the country. For more information about Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar or to make a reservation, please visit www.FlemingsSteakhouse.com.

SOURCE Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

