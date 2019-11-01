Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Presents Rare Offering By-the-Glass - 100-Point Vérité La Joie 2012 - with Riedel Performance Glasses to Take Home for $100

"Bringing our guests distinguished wines, such as the 100-point pour, is a passion for us, and reflects our commitment to providing memorable dining – and wining – experiences," said Stephen Blevins, Director of Wine, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. "Vérité La Joie 2012 is an incredible glass of wine featuring exuberant notes of red currant, black plum and cherry framed by subtle French oak nuances like powdered cocoa and cedar with a balanced finish."

Verité La Joie 2012 was rated a perfect 100 points by Robert Parker, who founded the 100-point quality scale that has become the wine industry standard. It's an extraordinary wine of profound and complex character displaying all the attributes expected of a classic wine of its variety. A rare offering by-the-glass, the Coravin Wine Preservation System makes pouring a glass of Vérité La Joie 2012 possible. Available in all Fleming's restaurants, the device allows users to pour wine from bottles in any amount without removing the cork.

To further celebrate the season, Fleming's will be offering guests a delicious variety of ways to enjoy the holidays:

Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, guests can enjoy a three-course menu, starting at $45 per person. The menu features a choice of Mixed Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast or Petite Filet Mignon with a cabernet demi-glace accompanied by traditional holiday trimmings. Children can enjoy their own special three-course menu for $22 . The full menu will also be available.

Beginning November 29 , Fleming's will offer a three-course Holiday Lunch Menu from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. every Friday through January 3 . The menu will feature entrees such as tender Filet Mignon or their vegan California Power Bowl, served with chef-selected accompaniments.

An indulgent Holiday Prix Fixe menu will be available for dinner from December 2 to January 5 , starting at $89 . The menu features enticing entrées like Petite Filet Mignon served with Colossal North Atlantic Lobster Tail or Crab-Stuffed Colossal Shrimp, and ends with a sumptuous dessert of Chocolate Gooey Butter Cake.

For guests wanting to give to others and receive a reward, receive $20 for every $100 spent on holiday gift cards.

Private Dining Rooms are available at all Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar locations for festive holiday events. For more information, visit www.FlemingsSteakhouse.com/Private-Dining.

About Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Nationally acclaimed Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar offers the best in steakhouse fine dining – here you'll find a passion for steak and wine, reflected in an exceptional menu of hand-cut steaks, an award-winning list of wines by the glass, and seasonal menu selections showcasing locally-inspired chef dishes. Fleming's was launched in Newport Beach, California, in 1998 by successful restaurant industry veterans Paul Fleming and Bill Allen. Today there are 69 restaurants nationwide and one in São Paulo, Brazil. Fleming's is the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including Wine Spectator's annual Award of Excellence. For more information about Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, please visit www.FlemingsSteakhouse.com.

Media Contact

Jackie Rodriguez, Tilson PR

jrodriguez@tilsonpr.com

561-998-1995

SOURCE Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Related Links

https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com/

