FLETA Blockchain Platform Launched Public Testnet with Peak 15,000 TPS

Developer-centric public blockchain infrastructure proved its capabilities with high TPS, scalable architecture, and efficient operations

FLETA Gateway added in mainnet in July to enhance interoperability with other platforms

SEOUL, South Korea, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FLETA, a blockchain platform aiming to create a sustainable DApp ecosystem, has announced that its beta testnet has been released and its code is open to the public via GitHub. FLETA promises a new blockchain platform that is developer-friendly with long-term scalability, high throughput, decentralization, and security being demonstrated through this first iteration of its beta testnet. Recently, by adding FLETA Gateway on its mainnet, FLETA plans to enhance interoperability with other existing platforms such as Ethereum, Tron, and EOS.



The core of FLETA technology and innovation lies in Independent Multi-chain structure, its own consensus algorithm Proof of Formulation (PoF), Block Redesign, LEVEL Tree validation, and parallel sharding. Through the testnet launch, FLETA demonstrated its performances by achieving 10,000 average TPS and 15,000 peak TPS with 6 core CPU. FLETA aims to achieve 20,000 TPS along with its mainnet launch in July.



FLETA is actively working hard with one of the major issues for DApp developers, the development cost needed, which makes it as developer-friendly as possible. In addition to Go programming language, FLETA smart contract will support Solidity and C Library for developers so that developers can migrate their projects on FLETA with ease.



Also, FLETA Gateway network will satisfy the needs of interoperability of DApps by presenting a seamless transition between FLETA and other platforms. It allows existing DApps to use FLETA's service chain which is both faster and cheaper, staying in their mainnet for exchange purposes. This helps negate any risk that may come along with the token migration process; projects have the freedom to set the transactions for free so that users can use the chain without any expenses.



"FLETA beta testnet launch marks a monumental milestone on our roadmap. The ultimate goal of FLETA mainnet is to create a blockchain system with the greatest efficiency, and to achieve a successful fusion of existing services and blockchain technology with unmatched speed," said Paul Seungho Park, co-founder and CEO of FLETA. "DApps are key drivers to accelerate blockchain adoptions in our everyday lives. We will strive to provide the developer-friendly environment which helps entrepreneurs and developers to stay relevant and incorporate all the positive features of blockchain technology."



FLETA's developer-friendly property is expected to attract many developers and it makes FLETA the evolution of the smart contract space. FLETA has opened Open Developer Portal in March 2019. its mainnet is set to launch in July. Developers interested in FLETA can find its source codes on Github.



About FLETA

FLETA is a public blockchain platform with technology and business support services to DApps. Dedicated to cultivating the most developer-friendly environment with more scalable, efficient and cost-effective, FLETA aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology. Its core technology includes Independent Multi-chain structure, Block Redesign, LEVEL Tree validation, parallel sharding, and its own consensus algorithm Proof-of-Formulation (PoF).



