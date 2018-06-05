FLETCH Creative announces FastStart for StartUps™ - a marketing package designed specifically for startups

Based on the idea that many startup businesses fail because of the lack of clear, consistent messaging, FastStart for StartUps is a strategic business solution, designed to be implemented before funding, that enables startups to explain their new business idea to attract customers and impress investors across all traditional and digital marketing channels.

Available at the introductory price of $9,995, FastStart for StartUps includes the following business and marketing tools:

Full-day brainstorm

Key messaging/talking points

30-second elevator-pitch script

Logo

Tagline

Business cards

Brand graphics guide

4-page website

1-page flyer

PowerPoint template

1 hour of WordPress training

FLETCH specializes in helping clients define their brand by structuring their messaging around their Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) and conveying it consistently to all of their key constituents from investors to customers and even their own employees.

"We've seen too many presentations of promising new ideas that couldn't get traction for a lack of clear messaging," said Fletcher. "Many young companies don't realize the direct correlation between a consistent brand message and their business growth. They default to tactics before they define who they are, what they do and what's in it for their customers and investors."

FastStart for StartUps provides the strategic brand foundation necessary for any business to build and grow. FLETCH still offers more comprehensive branding and marketing programs to its more established clients.

About FLETCH Creative: FLETCH is an Atlanta-based integrated global branding and marketing firm that uses strategy, technology and creativity to drive new business for its clients. With emphasis on brand messaging, in addition to FastStart for StartUps, FLETCH offers a full range of digital and traditional marketing services. To learn more about FLETCH and FastStart for StartUps, visit http://fletchcreative.com/.

