Fletch Expands its Digital Insurance Channel with Blink(SM) by Chubb®

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fletch is expanding its digital insurance distribution channel by collaborating with BlinkSM by Chubb® to add cyber insurance protection to its ecosystem of available personal insurance products. Fletch's open insurance API platform provides consumer apps, insurers and agents with the power to embed insurance products in their digitally native environment to protect what's most important to their customers.

Blink is Chubb's suite of digital consumer insurance products defined by its easy, effortless and affordable approach to insurance protection. Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer. Blink Cyber protection provides coverage for expenses related to cyber events such as identify theft, fraudulent wire transfer, cyber bullying and extortion from ransomware.

By teaming up with Blink, Fletch is making cyber protection available to its digital distribution network through its open insurance rail. "At Fletch, we are helping to shift the insurance customer experience to something that's seamlessly coupled so that consumers can get the right protection at the right time and place," said Sri Oddiraju, Founder & CEO of Fletch. "We are proud to be working with forward-thinking insurers like Chubb to tap into an open insurance model that interacts with other services and data."

Fletch's developer friendly tools, which include APIs and white-labeled widgets, can now connect Blink Cyber insurance to consumer apps and websites, creating a customized experience with just a few lines of code. Fletch is poised to quickly expand its offering of additional Blink protections as they become available in future.

"At Blink, we've seen substantial interest from digital partners ranging from employee benefits portals to neobanks that want to deepen customer relationships and improve loyalty by providing a complementary and contextual insurance protection offer," explains Laura Bennett, Senior Vice President e-Consumer North America, Chubb. "Fletch is helping to expand our distribution channel and simplifying how quickly we can integrate our products, enabling us to accelerate our partnership strategy to reach more consumers."

To learn more about Fletch, please visit https://fletch.co

To learn more about Blink by Chubb, please visit https://www.blinkinsured.com .

About Fletch

Fletch Technologies Inc., connects digital ecosystems to relevant insurance products through an open insurance protocol. Fletch currently supports several fortune 500 companies and is backed by top VCs and angels. Insurance policies are distributed by Fletch Insurance Services, LLC., a licensed producer in the states it operates in.

Contact:

Sri Oddiraju

510-877-3116

[email protected]

SOURCE Fletch Technologies