Fletcher / West Join Forces with New #MsInterPReted Public Relations Podcast

Episodes of #MsInterPReted will feature agency Founder and CEO Kelly Fletcher and Senior Strategist Mary Beth West , who sold her public relations firm to Fletcher in January 2018 after nearly 15 years in business.

"Public Relations stands as one of the most misunderstood areas of business and organizational management," Fletcher said. "This podcast will seek to turn around PR's own misinterpretation issues, cut through the nomenclature, and demystify public relations as the best pathway to create, grow and amplify positive management, communications, culture and careers."

Since 2008, Fletcher has built her firm into a thriving national marketing and PR team whose vision is to influence positive social change. She is a sought-after national speaker on the topic of marketing to women.

"There's more than one layer of meaning here, with #MsInterPReted also promising to cover issues tied to how women themselves are often misinterpreted and their issues misunderstood," Fletcher said. "Our subject matter is never to the exclusion of men, and we will host a diverse range of guests, covering relevant topics and learning opportunities for today's complex business and cultural environment."

Working with regional, national and Fortune 500 companies, Fletcher has 25 years' experience in the full spectrum of integrated communications. A Knoxville resident, Fletcher has served on the boards of Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, Komen Knoxville, Knoxville Opera and the Women's Fund of East Tennessee. She graduated from Meredith College in Raleigh, NC, and earned scholarship dollars for her collegiate education while serving as Miss North Carolina, part of the Miss America organization. After earning a bachelor's degree in communications with a concentration in public relations and a second bachelor's degree in vocal performance, she started her career in New York City.

West's experience also spans 25 years and includes in-house and consulting posts for a range of publicly traded and privately held corporations as well as government agencies and not-for-profit organizations.

A Maryville, TN, resident, West currently serves on the boards of Prevent Child Abuse Tennessee, Blount Memorial Foundation and Pellissippi State Foundation. She is also on the advisory council for First Tennessee Bank's Maryville Region and the University of Tennessee College of Communication & Information honorary board of visitors. She was named UT's first Public Relations Alumnus of the Year, in 2013.

West has gained an international following as a forceful voice on the issue of public relations ethics, particularly in calling out non-compliance issues and incidents that harm brand reputations and the public relations profession itself. With more than 30,000 members globally, the London-based Public Relations & Communications Association (PRCA) regularly carries her thought-leadership columns on its website.

The #MsInterPReted podcast launched Tuesday, September 24, 2019 and is available for download on iTunes, Spotify and GooglePlay. Listeners can submit questions and comments on social media using the hashtag #MsInterPReted. The podcast is produced in conjunction with HumblePod.

