Fletcher Spaght (FSI) Celebrates 40 years as a Leader in Healthcare Growth Strategy Consulting

FSI Being Led by a New Partnership Team

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1983, John Fletcher and the late Peary Spaght founded Fletcher Spaght Inc (FSI) building on a collective 16 years of experience at The Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Forty years later, FSI has earned a reputation for professional excellence and has grown into a leading growth strategy consulting firm in healthcare.

FSI applies analytical rigor and operational expertise to its clients, with a commitment to creating effective Growth Action Plans. FSI's broad range of clients include each key healthcare segment, as well as major corporations seeking increased growth, leading VC and PE firms pursuing due diligence and deal support, and new ventures needing an initial go-to-market strategy.

With thousands of successful client assignments, FSI has helped to start dozens of companies, assisted hundreds of firms with strategic transactions, and managed more than $130 million of venture capital investments in innovative companies under Fletcher Spaght Ventures (FSV). FSI alumni have become physicians, life science researchers, entrepreneurs, professional investors, executives and CEOs, adding significantly to the advancement of healthcare.

FSI successfully transitioned to a new Partnership team that is laser focused on continuing FSI's leadership in growth strategy. Renard Charity, who has been with FSI since 2007 in managerial roles, has moved to Managing Partner, with Co-Founder John Fletcher transitioning to Managing Partner Emeritus.

Reflecting on the past forty years, founder John Fletcher states: "It has been a privilege to assist companies to grow their healthcare/technology businesses. I am enormously grateful that FSI has been able to collaborate with so many talented executives and investors." In Fletcher's new role as Managing Partner Emeritus, he will continue to assist FSI's professional team as well as select clients.

FSI is looking forward to a bright, prosperous future. Managing Partner Renard Charity envisions what is next for the company: "The principles that enabled forty years of success are what continue to drive us today. FSI is on the cutting edge of new technologies, healthcare practices and business model innovations. We will continue to partner with our valued clients and to develop impactful insights that drive progress. Our commitment to growth is unwavering. We are excited for the next forty years!"

SOURCE Fletcher Spaght