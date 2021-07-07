Fleur de Muse Virtual Design Showcase and Product Launch

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio is announcing Fleur de Muse, a virtual floral design and fashion design show. Fleur de Muse is a live-streamed virtual event featuring floral designs and new floral product style sets by Rose of Sharon Floral Designs, fashion design by Q Clothier and couture fashion by Couture by Tess Bridal. This offers a new way to view the latest trends and stylish products from the comfort of wherever in the world viewers may be.

Fleur de Muse Virtual Design Show

"Always look to the artists to reflect what is happening in real time with a bit of optimism and whimsy," said Meredith Corning with Meredith Corning PR.

"At Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, we are delighted to share our latest floral product style sets product launch with the public in this new way to connect via a virtual showcase," said Althea Wiles with Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio.

Features of the show.

Tune in live from anywhere.

Discover the latest in floral design and fashion styles.

Pre-order the floral product sets immediately following the show.

Tune into Fleur de Muse on August 8, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. via @roseofsharonfloral on Instagram. The livestream link will be released on @roseofsharonfloral on Instagram one hour prior to the show start time in the bio and story. New floral product style sets will be available for pre-order starting directly after the live-streamed show, by sending product numbers to @roseofsharonfloral on Instagram via Direct Message.

About Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio : Althea Wiles is the owner and creative director of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She is also the founder and education director of J Althea Creative, a floral design course and florist consulting program.

Artisans: Couture by Tess Bridal • Q Clothier • Rose of Sharon Floral Designs

Crew: Vibrant Occasions Catering • Art Photography by Sydney Rasch • Castle on Stagecoach • Byrd Creative • Meredith Events • Meredith Corning PR • The Taj Salon • Central Arkansas Entertainment • Chic Little Honey

Cast: Erica Watkins • Kiley Salge • Kyla Dishman • Samantha Anderson • Michaela Boothby • Stacey Heath • Alyson Perry • Chase Rackley • Joshua Ang Price

