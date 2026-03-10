Fleurette agrees penal order to end Dutch investigation - no individuals charged

AMSTERDAM, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The long-running Dutch investigation relating to Fleurette Properties Limited ("Fleurette") has been concluded without any criminal charges.

The Dutch authorities issued a penal order against Fleurette bringing to a close an eight-year investigation into historic matters dating back to 2010, without charge against any individuals or other entities. Fleurette has today paid a settlement of € 25.8 million to the Dutch authorities, as required by the penal order.

Fleurette has informed the Dutch Public Prosecution Service that, while it maintains objections to aspects of the evidentiary record developed during the investigation, it will not oppose the penal order in order to bring this prolonged matter to a definitive conclusion and avoid further extensive legal proceedings.

The investigation was broad in scope and examined historic transactions connected to Fleurette's former interests in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The penal order determined that Fleurette committed the offence of "foreign official bribery" between 2010 and 2011 in connection with payments to Mr. Augustin Katumba Mwanke.

Solely for the purposes of the penal order, Fleurette accepted the constituting facts relating to such payments made to Augustin Katumba, who was not a public official during the relevant period. Furthermore, these payments were primarily in connection with local community projects.

The company notes that it relied on legal advice obtained in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the relevant time, under which it understood that the recipient of the payments was not considered a public official under applicable local law.

Fleurette further acknowledges that, as a Dutch-incorporated entity, Dutch law was applicable to the assessment of these historic payments, which ultimately formed the basis of the penal order. The company considers the resolution a pragmatic step given the age of the matters under review and the significant resources that would have been required to pursue further proceedings.

The Dutch Public Prosecution Service has confirmed that the issuance of the penal order and payment of the settlement amount concludes the Fleurette investigation and that no charges will be brought against any individuals or other entities. With the conclusion of these proceedings this historic matter is now closed.

About Fleurette

The Fleurette Group was an entrepreneurial business with significant historical investments in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), primarily in the natural resources sector. From its establishment in 2006 until its closure in 2018, Fleurette partnered with local entities and was a notable contributor to the DRC's economy and social development through its operational subsidiaries and the philanthropic activities of a related family charitable foundation.