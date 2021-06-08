Fleurs de Prairie Rosé Launches Third Annual Seeds Of Beauty Campaign

Fleurs de Prairie's Seeds of Beauty campaign is designed to support women's passions, ideas and small businesses. Beginning this Saturday, interested applicants are invited to submit an online submission form at www.fleursdeprairie.com/seeds-of-beauty.php or mail-in handwritten materials by Friday, July 23 for consideration. A panel of judges will review all submissions, evaluating how each female creator plans to use the funds to help grow their business and how they foster beauty within their community. Following careful consideration and a final vote on social media open to the public, Fleurs de Prairie will announce the three winners on Wednesday, September 1. Selected recipients will receive their $10,000 grant along with one-on-one mentorship from this year's brand ambassadors Caila Quinn and Grace Atwood .

"Following more than a year of challenges and unprecedented uncertainty faced by many female-owned small businesses, we're honored to continue to help women turn their passions into a reality," says Liz Rubin, Brand Manager of Fleurs de Prairie. "Fleurs de Prairie rosé embodies an expression of true beauty and our goal with the Seeds of Beauty campaign is to provide a platform for female creatives who make the world even more beautiful."

Fleurs de Prairie is more than just a delicious, super-premium rosé wine, it is a true expression of the splendor of Southern France. The brand's name, Fleurs de Prairie, translates as "wildflowers," a nod to the beautiful fields of wisteria, lavender, poppy, and sunflowers that carpet the hillsides in the South of France where the wine is made. Fleurs de Prairie rosé is light and crisp, with delicate flavors of red fruit, with a subtle note of tropical fruits on the finish. A refreshing selection for warm weather months, Fleurs de Prairie can be enjoyed on its own as an aperitif or paired with light dishes including summer fruits and vegetables, fresh fish and lighter proteins roasted with garden herbs.

Visit www.fleursdeprairie.com/seeds-of-beauty.php to apply for a seed grant and learn more about Seeds of Beauty's submission rules and regulations. For the latest updates, follow along on social media at @fleursdeprairie.

About Fleurs de Prairie

"Fleurs de Prairie" translates as "wildflowers," celebrating the beautiful fields of wisteria, lavender, poppy, and sunflowers carpeting the South of France. This wine, sourced from select vineyards that dot the coastal wind-swept hillsides of the region, is a Mediterranean combination of sun, wind, mild water stress, and ocean influence that provide ideal conditions for grapes to ripen to the perfect balance of flavor and freshness. Fleurs de Prairie is crafted in the traditional South of France style with a pale salmon color, delicate flavors of strawberry, rose petals, and herbs, and a bright, refreshing acidity. It is made by the family-owned Les Grands Chais de France. For more information, please visit www.fleursdeprairie.com.

About Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits

Initially called W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd., the company was founded in 1981 by Chairman Bill Deutsch to market quality wines produced by prestigious families from major wine regions of the world. In 2009, it announced the expansion of the award-winning company to include a spirits portfolio. Today the company is renowned for its brand-building prowess and its ability to meet the needs of the modern consumer. Bill's son Peter Deutsch is CEO; thus, two generations of the Deutsch family work side by side in their continuous quest to build strong brands and relationships throughout the wine and spirits industry.

The portfolio includes award-winning wines from Australia: [ yellow tail ], [ yellow tail ] Bubbles; [ yellow tail ] Pure Bright; California: Bellacosa; Girard Winery, Joseph Carr, Josh Cellars, Josh Cellars Reserve, Layer Cake; The Calling; France: Andre Lurton, Cave de Lugny, Fleurs de Prairie, Hob Nob Vineyards, Sauvion et Fils; Italy: Barone Fini, Villa Pozzi; New Zealand: The Crossings; Portugal: Quinta Do Vale Meao; Argentina: Clos de los Siete; and award-winning spirits: Redemption Whiskey, Bib & Tucker Bourbon, Masterson's Rye, Luksusowa Vodka and Gray Whale Gin. www.deutschfamily.com

