Flew the Coop® x FidoAlert Join Forces to Launch P.D.A., A First-of-Its-Kind Pet Disaster Alert (P.D.A.) Plan

Easy, Free, and Essential: Every Florida Pet Owner Should Sign Up to Ensure Pet Safety in Disaster-Prone Areas

MIAMI, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move to enhance pet safety during disasters, Flew The Coop®, the non-profit animal rescue arm of Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), has teamed up with FidoAlertTM, the leading FREE national pet alert network, to launch a first-of-its-kind disaster relief plan for pets called Pet Disaster Alert, (P.D.A.). This FREE pet preparedness plan is set to revolutionize how pet owners prepare for emergencies.

Flew The Coop and FidoAlert debut their groundbreaking P.D.A. pilot in Florida as hurricane season begins.

Flew The Coop and FidoAlert debut their groundbreaking P.D.A. pilot in Florida as hurricane season begins. By registering for FidoAlert through the P.D.A. plan at no cost, pet owners will receive exclusive value; preemptive guidance before storms, including locations of pet-friendly shelters and a detailed 'Pet Prep Playbook', as well as vital real-time SMS text message alerts during storms providing pet owners life-saving resources such as nearby shelters that welcome people and pets. Additionally, participants will receive a complimentary Flew The Coop special edition FidoAlert pet tag that is custom engraved with the pet's name and a unique pet ID number. The ID number links the pet to FidoAlert's national database with millions of other registered pets that assist in reuniting lost pets with their owners as quickly as possible.

If a pet is lost but not yet found, a text alert can be sent to every member of the alert network within a few miles. This SMS text message will distribute your pet's information near instantaneously to spread the news that a pet is lost. If a pet is found, the pet finder can use a mobile phone to scan the tag's QR code which contacts the rightful pet parent and all of his/her emergency contacts that the lost pet has been found.

"We are thrilled to partner with FidoAlert to launch P.D.A (Pet Disaster Alert)," says Christopher N. Harding, founder of Flew The Coop. "P.D.A. is more than just a collaboration between 2 partners — it's a commitment to the safety and well-being of our pets, who are undeniably part of our families. What we've learned from being a part of Global Empowerment Mission's disaster relief efforts is that the majority of pet owners do NOT have a plan for their pets when unexpected disasters strike, leaving them scrambling to find a safe place to shelter with their families as well as their furry friends. People are always shocked to learn that most shelters will not accommodate people with pets due to health codes. Our collaboration with FidoAlert aims to provide pet owners with safety solutions for when life hits with stressful and unexpected situations."

Why P.D.A. Matters:

With this year's hurricane season projected to be more active than usual, P.D.A. provides Florida's pet owners with a 'FidoAlert plus version' that includes essential tools and information to safeguard their pets during disasters.

Enrolling in FidoAlert: Free & Easy

Florida residents with pets can register for the free P.D.A. at https://fidoalert.com/pda. In addition to being free, it takes less than two minutes, a small investment of time that could be life-saving for your pet.

"We are proud to partner with Flew The Coop to launch the Pet Disaster Alert, also known as P.D.A., which serves to strengthen FidoAlert. This marks a significant step forward in pet disaster preparedness," said John Bradford, founder of FidoAlert. "Our mission has always been to "Help Every Lost Pet Find Its Way Home" and this collaboration is helping expand our reach to bring that mission to life. We truly believe that every pet in America is safest when it has been registered with FidoAlert. The launch of P.D.A. helps our mission become even more realistic, and most importantly, does it at no cost whatsoever to pet owners. Every registered pet in FidoAlert is one step closer to reuniting the 10M lost pets a year with their loving families."

Preparing for disasters means protecting all members of your family, including your pets. Don't wait until it's too late — register today at https://fidoalert.com/pda and ensure your pets are safe and secure. When disaster strikes, every second counts.

About Flew The Coop®

Founded in 2022, by entrepreneur and philanthropist Christopher N. Harding, Flew The Coop® is a charitable campaign that works in partnership with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) to rescue animals in need and provide emergency assistance to pets in crisis. Through the power of partnership, Flew The Coop® has built a diverse, global network of partners and supporters, who share its mission to mobilize in real-time to support animals, and empowers pet owners and communities to prepare in advance for emergencies and disasters. Flew The Coop® proudly supports Animal Haven, Dogs & Cats of Antigua, SATO Project and Kentucky Humane Society, among others, and its impactful programs have been featured in CNN, Forbes, NY Magazine and People Magazine, to name a few. For more information, visit FlewTheCoop.org and follow Instagram @FlewtheCoop_. To donate, click here.

About FidoAlert

FidoTabbyAlert, also known as FidoAlert (for dogs) and TabbyAlert (for cats), is often referred to as an 'Amber Alert' system for pets. A FREE nationwide pet alert network, FidoAlert's innovative lost-and-found pet platform is designed to reunite lost pets with their families using technology and SMS texting. This service is fully funded by PetScreening, and serves as the company's social mission. To date, FidoAlert has a network of 1.3 million pets across 50-states and has helped more than 36,000 lost pets find their way home. To learn more, go to FidoAlert.com and follow Instagram @getfidotabbyalert.

Media Contacts:

