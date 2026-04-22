Flex and Teradyne Robotics Expand Partnership to Scale Intelligent Automation Across Global Manufacturing

News summary

Teradyne Robotics solutions are part of Flex's effort across its global manufacturing footprint to standardize automation and accelerate productivity.

Flex manufactures core robotics components for Teradyne Robotics, enabling scalable production and rapid global deployment of automation solutions.

Expansion builds on a 20-year partnership manufacturing Teradyne semiconductor test equipment, extending collaboration into intelligent automation.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) and Teradyne Robotics are expanding their collaboration to accelerate intelligent automation across global manufacturing. Under the expanded relationship, Flex plays a dual role by deploying Teradyne Robotics solutions within its own production facilities while manufacturing key robotics components that enable scalable automation deployments for Teradyne Robotics customers worldwide.

Teradyne Robotics brands Universal Robots (UR) and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) play a central role in the partnership. Flex manufactures key components for UR while deploying its collaborative industrial robots (cobots) and MiR autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in Flex production environments. The combination of manufacturing and real-world deployment provides continuous operational feedback, validating robotics technologies at scale and enabling faster replication of successful automation workflows.

"For more than 20 years, Flex and Teradyne have partnered to deliver semiconductor equipment at global scale," said Dennis Kirkpatrick, President of Lifestyle, Consumer Devices, and Core Industrial, Flex. "Expanding our relationship into robotics and intelligent automation builds on a strong foundation, combining Teradyne Robotics' industry-leading technologies with Flex's advanced manufacturing capabilities, global footprint and execution expertise."

Flex supports Teradyne with advanced manufacturing, systems integration and global supply chain execution for semiconductor test platforms used across electronics and semiconductor production environments. Extending the partnership into manufacturing automation solutions reflects a natural evolution, leveraging shared expertise to address rising complexity, scale requirements, and the need for greater flexibility across modern production operations.

"Working closely with Teradyne Robotics as an automation partner allows us to scale intelligent automation while supporting increasingly complex manufacturing environments for customers in electronics, industrial equipment, data center infrastructure and other critical sectors," said Rodrigo DallOglio, President of Operational Excellence & Transformation, Flex.

Teradyne Robotics and Flex deliver next-generation intelligent automation applications that incorporate physical AI technologies designed to enable more adaptive, flexible solutions within increasingly complex production environments.

"Flex's experience in manufacturing complex products across industries, combined with its global scale and resilient supply chain, makes it an ideal partner for advancing intelligent automation," said Jean-Pierre Hathout, President of the Teradyne Robotics Group. "Together, we're accelerating the adoption of robotics technologies that improve productivity, flexibility and operational resilience across manufacturing environments worldwide."

As part of its ongoing work to advance next generation automation, Teradyne Robotics is integrating emerging physical AI technologies into its collaborative industrial robots and AMRs to help manufacturers address growing operational complexity. By combining these capabilities with Flex's manufacturing expertise and real-world deployment environments, the two companies are accelerating the validation and scaling of more adaptive, intelligent automation solutions that can respond to dynamic production needs and improve consistency, throughput, and efficiency across applications and global facilities.

Learn more about Teradyne Robotics solutions and Flex's capabilities in robotics-enabled manufacturing and automation.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps leading brands design, build, and manage products that improve the world. With a global footprint spanning 30 countries, Flex delivers advanced manufacturing and supply chain solutions, innovative products and technology, and lifecycle services that support customers from concept to scale. In the AI era, Flex is helping customers accelerate data center deployment by solving power, heat, and scale challenges through cutting-edge power and cooling technology and scalable IT infrastructure solutions.

About Teradyne Robotics

Teradyne Robotics is a global leader in advanced robotics solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing manufacturing processes through innovation in collaborative and mobile robotic technology.

Teradyne Robotics companies, Universal Robots and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) empower businesses of all sizes to enhance operational efficiency by integrating the power of machines with human talent. Our comprehensive range of solutions enables companies to optimize manufacturing processes, leading to improved product quality, and increased productivity, while greatly improving worker safety.

Teradyne Robotics is a division of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), a leading provider of automated test equipment and advanced robotics. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Media contacts

Media & Press

Christie Haber

Director, Commercial Marketing

(602) 245-1057

[email protected]

Investors & Analysts

Michelle Simmons

Senior Vice President, Global Investor Relations and Public Relations

(669) 242-6332

[email protected]

SOURCE Flex