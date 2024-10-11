Flex Catering to Disrupt UK Catering Market with Innovative Platform

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Catering, a leading Australian catering software, is ready to shake up the UK catering industry with its state-of-the-art cloud-based platform. This expansion introduces a highly efficient and scalable solution for catering businesses and restaurants, designed to streamline operations and drive growth.

Tapping into a Growing Market

With the UK catering industry experiencing a 4% growth in 2023, generating £1.5 billion in revenue (IBIS WORLD), the market presents significant opportunities. Corporate catering, which made up 48.8% of catering sales last year, is particularly ripe for innovation.

Caterers and restaurants in the UK are increasingly recognising the value of catering to corporate clients, and Flex Catering's platform is built to meet this demand, offering an all-in-one solution that optimises operations for both single and multi-site businesses.

Tailored Solutions

Flex Catering's platform features robust online ordering capabilities and integration with local delivery services to manage high order volumes seamlessly.

The platform's advanced kitchen reporting and B2B account management tools allow operators to plan, execute, and elevate their catering offerings, ensuring a premium service experience.

Driving UK Expansion with Visionary Leadership

Cris Matsunaga, the co-founder of Flex is at the forefront of Flex Catering's UK expansion, bringing a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the unique challenges within the catering industry.

"Flex Catering is excited to bring our innovative platform to the UK," says Cris Matsunaga, COO. "We've built a solution that addresses the operational challenges of caterers and restaurants, enabling them to scale their businesses and offer excellent service at every level."

Global Reach

Flex Catering's influence is rapidly growing, having already partnered with global brands such as Dairy Queen and Delaware North. The platform's success across diverse markets speaks to its flexibility and value, and the UK market is set to be the next major milestone.

Join the Revolution in Catering Management

Restaurants and caterers are encouraged to explore Flex Catering's innovative platform, designed for businesses at all stages of growth. Offering advanced features at great value, the solution is a game-changer for catering operators.

Flex Catering will be showcasing its platform at The Hospitality Tech Expo, 15th & 16th October at EXCEL London, stand K74.

For more information, visit:

Flex Catering

www.flexcateringhq.com

SOURCE Flex Catering