Flex Chiropractic is Bringing ART to Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Passionate care, intentional connection and overall improved health. These are the core values that Dr. Chris Zeiter of Flex Chiropractic Center brings to residents in Pacific Beach and the surrounding area.

By focusing on relaxation, recovery and performance, Dr. Zeiter helps patients get back into their lifestyles one spine at a time. His practice was built off his personal experience of chiropractic care as a holistic solution to healing the body from a myriad of illnesses and conditions.

Dr. Zeiter made a career out of chiropractic care following decades of suffering chronic back pain, which didn't allow him to stand for long periods.

"It carried on my whole life so I thought it was normal," he said. After seeing a chiropractor while he was at the University of San Diego, his quality of life came back. "Since then, I knew that becoming a chiropractor was my calling. I don't want other people to live in agony like I was."

Seven years later, Dr. Zeiter has become much more aware that regular chiropractic care combined with healthy lifestyle changes can mitigate severe pain. "I've dedicated my life to helping others by bringing ordinary function and joy back into their lives."

At Flex Chiropractic Center, Dr. Zeiter specializes in Active Release Technique therapy, or ART, a noninvasive, manual chiropractic method used to treat muscles, ligaments, tendons and nerves. The practice is used to identify, isolate and target affected areas of the body to break up scar tissue, which increases blood flow and promotes quicker healing of injuries.

First used by chiropractor Dr. P. Michael Leahy to treat soft tissue disorders in elite athletes and improve mobility, performance and recovery, it's also used effectively for people whose work requires them to constantly sit or stand.

"It was important for me to learn this technique so I have an additional way to take care of people when regular adjustments are not enough. With ART, your recovery time and health goals with be achieved at a much quicker rate," Dr. Zeiter said.

The approach is essentially an effective massage that can be easily applied to everyday musculoskeletal conditions, including to loosen lower backs, release tension in ankles, shoulders, hips, and work-related posture issues with wrists and the neck.

Dr. Zeiter incorporates other methods, including the Rapid Release massage therapy tool, massage chair and exercise rehab into his chiropractic treatment plans. Combining ART and adjustments provides substantial relief toward achieving optimal health.

"I adjust the body to make sure it's moving properly from head to toe. I see it as my duty to provide patients with additional tools that educate them on how to get better outside of my office."

