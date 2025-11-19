Flex Dental Solutions Enters into Strategic Relationship with DentalHQ to Automate Membership Management for Open Dental Practices

New collaboration to unite in-house membership management with Flex's engagement functionality within the Open Dental workflow, reducing manual work and improving recurring revenue for dental teams.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Dental Solutions , a leading patient-engagement software and authorized integration vendor for Open Dental users, today announced a new strategic relationship with DentalHQ ®, a premier membership-management platform that helps dental practices simplify operations, grow recurring revenue, and strengthen patient loyalty.

This collaboration will enable practices using Flex and DentalHQ to launch, manage, and automate in-house membership programs directly within their Open Dental workflow, bringing a smarter, more connected experience to teams nationwide.

"Our goal has always been to remove friction from the everyday life of dental teams," said Craig Cormack, General Manager of Flex Dental Solutions. "Partnering with DentalHQ underscores our commitment to helping dental teams work smarter through meaningful automation—so teams can focus on patients, not paperwork."

Streamlining Memberships, Strengthening Revenue

As practices face declining reimbursements and increasing administrative workloads, membership plans are emerging as an essential strategy for creating predictable income and deeper patient connections.

Through this strategic integration, Flex and DentalHQ will provide a unified, automated experience that allows dental teams to:

Design, enroll, and manage membership plans directly through their Open Dental connection

Automate payments and renewals for consistent, recurring revenue

Access real-time insights into program performance and patient engagement

Build loyalty through flexible, customizable membership options

"DentalHQ helps practices take ownership of their patient relationships and turn memberships into a predictable growth engine," said Kendra Hunter, President/COO of DentalHQ. "By collaborating with Flex, we're making it easier for Open Dental teams to automate memberships and deliver a better experience for their patients."

Delivering on Flex's Mission of Simplification and Automation

Since its founding, Flex Dental Solutions has been dedicated to simplifying life for dental teams by automating patient communication, digital forms, scheduling, payments, and insurance processes, all within Open Dental.

This latest strategic relationship extends this mission by connecting another critical part of the practice experience: predictable, patient-centered revenue. Together, Flex and DentalHQ enable dental teams to spend less time on manual tasks and more time providing exceptional patient care.

"Every connection we form extends automation where it matters most—inside the daily workflow of Open Dental," said Craig Cormack, General Manager of Flex Dental Solutions. "Integrating DentalHQ brings membership management into the same environment where teams already handle communication, scheduling, and payments—helping them work more efficiently and build predictable, recurring revenue."

A Smarter, Connected Ecosystem

The strategic relationship between Flex Dental Solutions and DentalHQ underscores a shared goal, to deliver a unified, automation-driven experience for modern dental practices. By combining Flex's deep Open Dental integration with DentalHQ's specialized membership management capabilities, the collaboration empowers dental teams to streamline operations, enhance patient relationships, and drive consistent growth, with plans for even greater integration and automation in the future.

For more information or to request a demo, Flex Dental Solutions customers can learn more here .

About DentalHQ

DentalHQ powers the future of in-house membership plans for dental practices of all sizes. From single-office teams to multi-location DSOs, DentalHQ delivers connected automation, real-time PMS integration, and intuitive tools that simplify management, strengthen patient loyalty, and drive predictable revenue—no insurance required. Visit www.dentalhq.com to see how your practice can grow with DentalHQ.

About Flex Dental Solutions

Flex Dental Solutions is the trusted, authorized integration for Open Dental users, delivering advanced automation and patient-engagement tools that simplify everyday operations for dental teams. From two-way texting and digital forms to scheduling, payments, and insurance verification, Flex streamlines communication and administrative workflows—helping practices save time, improve accuracy, and enhance the patient experience. Learn more at www.flex.dental .

