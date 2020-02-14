Flex Fleet Rental Promotes Brian Goldhardt to Chief Revenue Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Fleet Rental, LLC ("FFR") is proud to announce the promotion of Brian Goldhardt to Chief Revenue Officer ("CRO") from his current position of Vice President Sales and Marketing, effective immediately.

Brian joined FFR in late 2013 as National Sales Director. He has significant experience in sales and marketing efforts. Prior to joining FFR, Brian was the Director of Commercial Sales and Service for a Salt Lake City-based dealership.

Brian has been a significant player in the growth of FFR. From inception of the company in 2013, the company has experienced significant annual growth. Brian has been instrumental in building on prior customer relationships and has forged new ones from his previous role. Brian prides himself and our company in offering excellence in customer service which has proven effective.

"Brian has been a fundamental, solid partner and team player in building this business from the ground up," said Michael Kraupp, President and CEO. He continued, "It has been a pleasure to watch him focus keenly on doing what's best for our customers and our business and having a view to the future."

Brian has a B.A. degree from the University of Utah, is married and has five children.

About Flex Fleet Rental LLC

FFR is wholly owned by Flex Fleet Rental Holdings LLC and is a private equity-owned company. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and offers a fleet of light and medium duty vehicles (1/2 ton to 1.5 ton) to rental customers throughout the domestic United States. Its customer base varies and includes the following industries: midstream oil and gas pipeline, wind, solar, construction and engineering (among others). The Company has a CAGR growth rate in excess of 35% since inception in 2013.

In 2019, FFR was #26 out of #100 in top growth companies for a 5-year period as awarded by the Mountain West Capital Network. For additional information about FFR, please visit www.FlexFleetRental.com.

Contact

Jan Eliason

Director of Marketing, Flex Fleet Rental

jeliason@flexfleetrental.com

385-419-2254

SOURCE Flex Fleet Rental

Related Links

https://flexfleetrental.com

