Flex Force Enterprises Inc. Completes Phase 3 under the FAA Mitigation Program

Flex Force Enterprises Inc.'s Dronebuster® Block 4 is the first and only drone mitigation system to successfully complete Phase 3 of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Mitigation Program.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Force has continued to support the FAA's Airport Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Detection and Mitigation Research Program.

The FAA deployed the Dronebuster Block 4 for evaluation as a standalone mitigation solution in the fall of 2022 and in early 2023 successfully completed the initial Phase 2 testing at Atlantic City International Airport. The FAA then selected Dronebuster to continue to Phase 3 and test at four additional airports in the NAS including Syracuse Hancock International Airport, Rickenbacker International Airport, Huntsville International Airport, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

This testing was done as directed by Congress in Section 383 of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 and is an effort to test and evaluate systems that detect and mitigate potential aviation safety risks posed by UAS. Jake Sullivan, CEO of Flex Force, said "We are thrilled to be selected and first to complete the FAA's Airport UAS Detection and Mitigation Research Program. We look forward to working with the FAA as they develop a plan for deployed use of the Dronebuster to protect our nation's airports."

Flex Force's Dronebuster Block 4 provides an advanced mitigation system for UAS (drones) and can be tailored for a wide variety of operations within the NAS. It is most commonly used as a handheld system, weighing about 5 lbs. However, the Dronebuster can also easily be mounted onto a pan and tilt gimbal as well as integrated into a command and control (C2) system for remote operation (autonomous and manual). The Dronebuster system jams a wide variety of UAS frequency bands. Flex Force is headquartered in Portland, OR at the intersection of a large tech corridor running from Seattle to Silicon Valley. 

ABOUT FLEX FORCE

Flex Force Enterprises Inc. designs and manufactures advanced weapon systems for the modern warfighter and first responder. The company has a proven track record transitioning emerging new technologies into deployable, combat proven products that provide immediate tactical advantages. Core competencies include targeting, fire control, stabilization, electronic warfare, counter-drone technologies, robotics, and signal processing. The two flagship products, the ASP and the Dronebuster, provide the warfighter with significant overmatch capability. The ASP provides 10x improvement in accuracy for crew served weapons and has been purchased by the US Navy, US Army, and UK Navy. The Dronebuster is in use worldwide by U.S. and coalition forces defeating terrorist drone threats.

SOURCE Flex Force Enterprises

