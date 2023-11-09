Flex Honored by Cisco with 2023 EMS Partner of the Year Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced it received Cisco's 2023 Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Partner of the Year award. Cisco presented the distinguished award at its annual Supplier Appreciation Event (SAE), which celebrates the accomplishments and contributions of its supply chain partners. Flex was recognized for demonstrating exceptional business performance, responsiveness, and collaboration on key supply chain initiatives.

"Being honored with Cisco's prestigious EMS Partner of the Year award recognizes our close collaboration and longstanding partnership of over 25 years to manufacture and deliver technology innovations at scale around the world," said Rob Campbell, President, Communications, Enterprise, Cloud Business at Flex. "As the demand for advanced digital communications solutions continues to grow exponentially for key markets such as enterprise, service provider and cloud, we enable greater agility and resiliency through our advanced manufacturing services, extensive supply chain capabilities, and global fulfillment services. We look forward to our continued partnership with Cisco to further the advancement of their vision to create a truly connected future."

"Our suppliers and partners are essential in delivering the technology and innovation our customers depend on. This annual event is a unique opportunity to show our gratitude and align on our path forward together," said Marco De Martin, SVP of Global Supplier Management at Cisco. "Our theme this year was 'Adapt. Accelerate. Thrive.' which underscored the reality that we operate in an environment of constant change, and yet, our ongoing success depends on a collective understanding that we must treat challenges as opportunities, act with urgency, and seek solutions rooted in partnership. Cisco's supply chain, including its global network of suppliers and partners, will always build world-class products that enable Cisco to securely connect everything to make anything possible."

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. 

