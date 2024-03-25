Flex Launches Breakthrough Product Line to Fight Period Odor Naturally

With Fresh Multi-Million Dollar Investment from MLB Star Justin Verlander and supermodel Kate Upton, Flex Launches Naturally Odor-Fighting Bamboo Pads & Liners

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex, the leader in sustainable period care, today launched naturally odor-fighting Bamboo Pads and Liners . Backed by a multi-million dollar investment from MLB star Justin Verlander and his wife supermodel Kate Upton, Flex's products are available for purchase.

Odor is a top concern during menstruation, but most period products claiming to reduce odor merely mask it by adding herbs, deodorants, and fragrances. Medical studies have linked scented period products to allergies, asthma, cancer, endocrine disruption, and poor pregnancy outcomes.

Flex's ultra-thin Bamboo Pads and Liners are unique because they fight odor and are made without any fragrance, deodorants, dyes, herbs, pesticides, GMOs, or elemental chlorine. The products are completely free of PFAS and independently lab-tested. With a 100% bamboo cover and premium Japanese Sumitomo SAP core in the pads, this combination of materials are extremely absorbent and moisture-wicking, which helps prevent growth of odor-causing bacteria.

The new line was born from founder and CEO Lauren Wang's experience. Due to a temporary medical issue, Lauren was unable to use internally-worn period products and needed pads and liners. Every brand she tried fell short of her needs.

"When I used cotton pads and liners I could smell myself all day. After using Flex discs for 8 years, which are designed to prevent odor, I was shocked when I re-entered the pad market; I couldn't find pads that naturally fought odor. Our bamboo products are made with clean ingredients; I've never felt more confident or less smelly wearing a pad or liner."

Flex pads have wings to stay put, and can hold up to 100mL of fluid, offering all-day protection without bulkiness. Flex liners are long in length and have a curve-shaped design to fit underwear and diverse body types.

The new line was supported by a recent investment from MLB star Justin Verlander and supermodel and actress Kate Upton, a loyal Flex disc user .

"After meeting Lauren and learning about her company and ethos, we were impressed by Flex's commitment to women and the business that Lauren has built. We look forward to seeing her company grow," said Verlander and Upton.

Both products are available for purchase on Amazon.com and Flexfits.com . Flex pads are $9.99 for 30 and liners are $7.99 for 50.

