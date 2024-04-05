Flex LNG - AGM Notice

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLEX LNG LTD. (the "Company") announces that its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held on April 29, 2024. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found attached and on our website at www.flexlng.com

