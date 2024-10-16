Flex LNG - Company presentation October 2024

News provided by

Flex LNG

Oct 16, 2024, 11:16 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex LNG announces that CFO Knut Traaholt will be meeting with investors in the US and Canada as part of a non-deal roadshow. The presentation used is attached hereto and is also available on our web page.

For further information, please contact:
Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: [email protected] 

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. Flex LNG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as well as Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker FLNG. For more information, go to: www.flexlng.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com:
https://news.cision.com/flex-lng/r/flex-lng---company-presentation-october-2024,c4052261

The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/22886/4052261/3057994.pdf - Flex LNG - Company Presentation October 2024

SOURCE Flex LNG

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Flex LNG finalize $430 million in new financings

Flex LNG Ltd ("Flex LNG" and/or the "Company") (NYSE: FLNG) (OSE: FLNG) is pleased to announce today that the aggregate $430 million of new...

Flex LNG - Mandatory notification of trade by PDMR

Flex LNG Ltd. (the "Company") has received trade notifications from the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"): Øystein...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Gas

Gas

Utilities

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics