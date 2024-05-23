Flex LNG - First Quarter 2024 Presentation

Flex LNG

May 23, 2024, 01:11 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.'s first quarter 2024 results which will be presented in a live video webcast today at 15:00 CEST (09:00 a.m. EST).

In order to watch the webcast, use the following link:

First Quarter 2024 Earnings Presentation

A Q&A session will be held after the webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

In conjunction with the quarterly results, we have published a short teaser with the highlights of the first quarter. The video can be accessed through the following link:

YouTube link 

The short video and the first quarter 2024 presentation can also be accessed on our website www.flexlng.com  

For further information, please contact:
Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: [email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

