Flex LNG - 2024 Annual General Meeting

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) (OSE: FLNG) ("FLNG" or the "Company") advises that the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on April 29, 2024. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to April 2, 2024. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, will be distributed and made available on the Company's website at www.flexlng.com prior to the meeting.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

