HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FLEX LNG LTD. (the "Company") advises that the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on 5 May 2026 at 11:00 hrs, at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM08, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended 31 December 2025 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed, with the voting results annexed hereto:

1. To set the maximum number of Directors not more than eight.

2. To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorised to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit.

3. To re-elect Ola Lorentzon as a Director of the Company.

4. To re-elect Nikolai Grigoriev as a Director of the Company.

5. To re-elect Steen Jakobsen as a Director of the Company.

6. To re-elect Susan Sakmar as a Director of the Company.

7. To re-elect Mikkel Storm Weum as a Director of the Company.

8. To re-appoint Ernst & Young AS of Oslo, Norway, as auditor and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration.

9. To approve remuneration of the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$500,000 for the year ending December 31, 2026.

5 May 2026

The Board of Directors

FLEX LNG LTD.

Hamilton, Bermuda

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https://news.cision.com/flex-lng/r/flex-lng---2026-agm-results-notification,c4344832

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/22886/4344832/b869b786791c67b3.pdf Flex LNG - 2026 AGM Results

SOURCE Flex LNG