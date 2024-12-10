HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex LNG Ltd ("Flex LNG") (NYSE/OSE: FLNG) will conduct various investor meetings this week. The presentation used is attached hereto and is also available on our web page.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: [email protected]

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. Flex LNG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as well as Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker FLNG. For more information, go to: www.flexlng.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22886/4079898/3162691.pdf Flex LNG - Company Presentation December 2024

