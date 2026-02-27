Flex LNG - Filing of 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Flex LNG

Feb 27, 2026, 09:59 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex LNG Ltd (the "Company") announces that its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Annual Report") has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission").

The attached Annual Report can also be downloaded from the Company's website, www.flexlng.com/category/annual-reports/ and is available on the website of the Commission, www.sec.gov.  Additionally, shareholders can request a hard copy of our complete audited financial statements free of charge by writing us at:

FLEX LNG Ltd.
Par-La-Ville Place
14 Par-La-Ville Road
Hamilton, Bermuda

Or submitting the contact form request the report at www.flexlng.com/investor-contact-2/ 

For more information please contact:

Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: [email protected]

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. Flex LNG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FLNG.

