Flex LNG - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) ("FLNG" or the "Company") advises that the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 5 May 2026. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to 24 March 2026. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, will be distributed and made available on the Company's website at www.flexlng.com prior to the meeting.

The Board of Directors

FLEX LNG Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

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SOURCE Flex LNG