FLEX LOGIX ADOPTION EXPANDS INTO DATACENTERS

News provided by

Flex Logix Technologies

30 Oct, 2023, 08:15 ET

EFLX® eFPGA Delivers Speedy Flexibility at Much Lower Cost and Power than FPGA

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Logix® Technologies, Inc., the leading supplier of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, announced today that the first application using EFLX eFPGA for datacenters is in design.

More than 25 chips have been successfully fabricated in silicon using EFLX eFPGA with many more in design. Flex Logix now has more than 20 customers in total, including leading global customers Renesas, Datung and Boeing.

"Existing applications of eFPGA are in automotive, consumer, wireless communications, defense, fintech, security, and signal processing," said Geoff Tate, CEO of Flex Logix. "Now eFPGA is also being adopted for a high volume datacenter application. Many datacenter applications require advanced nodes and >1 Million LUTs, which we now support with new process ports, an improved interconnect and a new eFPGA compiler."

"FPGAs today are mainstream, used in high volume across many applications," said Andy Jaros, VP of Sales at Flex Logix. "Our customers take advantage of the unique benefits of embedded FPGA technology to cut the size, cost, and power of FPGAs through integration into their SoCs or processors: cost and power are cut by 80-90% and area is cut by 50%; expensive components like voltage regulators are also reduced. Customers who have never used FPGAs are now aggressively adding eFPGA to give their chips the flexibility to adapt to changing standards, changing algorithms, avoid expensive mask spins, and to enable their customers to customize the chips for different end applications with one chip. The rate of customer evaluation and adoption of eFPGA is definitely accelerating."

About Flex Logix

Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing leading edge eFPGA and AI Inference technologies for semiconductor and systems companies. Flex Logix eFPGA enables volume FPGA users to integrate the FPGA into their companion SoC, resulting in a 5-10x reduction in the cost and power of the FPGA and increasing compute density which is critical for communications, networking, data centers, microcontrollers and others. Its scalable AI inference is the most efficient, providing much higher inference throughput per square millimeter and per watt. Flex Logix supports process nodes from 180nm to 7nm, with 5nm and 3nm in development. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California and has an office in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com.

For general information on InferX and EFLX product lines, visit our website at this link. For more information under NDA, qualified customers can contact us at this link.

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Flex Logix and EFLX are registered trademarks and INFERX is a trademark of Flex Logix, Inc.

SOURCE Flex Logix Technologies

Also from this source

FLEX LOGIX EXPANDS UPON INDUSTRY-LEADING EMBEDDED FPGA CUSTOMER BASE

FLEX LOGIX EXPANDS UPON INDUSTRY-LEADING EMBEDDED FPGA CUSTOMER BASE

Flex LogixÒ Technologies, Inc., the leading supplier of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, announced today that it now has 20 worldwide customers that have...
FLEX LOGIX ANNOUNCES RECONFIGURABLE BLOCK RAM WITH ECC OPTION

FLEX LOGIX ANNOUNCES RECONFIGURABLE BLOCK RAM WITH ECC OPTION

Flex Logix® Technologies, Inc., the leading supplier of eFPGA IP, announced today the availability of Reconfigurable Block RAM with ECC and Parity...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Semiconductors

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.