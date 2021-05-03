Flex Logix And The Air Force Research Laboratory Sign A Broad License To Use EFLX Embedded FPGA IP In GLOBALFOUNDRIES' 12LP And 12LP+ Processes

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Logix® Technologies, Inc., the leading supplier of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, architecture and software, announced today that it has signed a broad license with the Air Force Research Laboratory, Sensors Directorate (AFRL/RY) to use Flex Logix's EFLX® eFPGA IP in GLOBALFOUNDRIES 12 nm process in any US Government program and activity. This new agreement greatly reduces the cost barriers for leveraging the reconfigurability, cost and time-to-market benefits of eFPGA in government sponsored programs.

"Flex Logix has licensed EFLX IP to a number of companies in the defense industrial base and has seen some projects pass on licensing the latest technology because the total IP cost in advanced nodes exceeds program budgets," said Geoff Tate, CEO and Co-founder of Flex Logix. "By partnering with AFRL, we're able to reduce those barriers making it financially viable to use EFLX across all US Government programs, even ones with small budgets and for research."

AFRL Sensors Directorate is leading research and development of future capabilities for Trust and Assured Microelectronics, promoting the adoption of innovative, next-generation solutions to build a resilient supply chain for advanced, secure and reliable microelectronics.

"The US Government is the third largest user of FPGAs. The license with Flex Logix opens up a wealth of opportunities for increased semiconductor trust and assurance through the manufacturing chain and provides upgradability to ASICs for lifelong programs," said Jacqueline S. Janning-Lask, former Director of the Sensors Directorate.

Using Flex Logix's EFLX, chip developers can implement eFPGA from a few thousand LUTs to hundreds of thousands of LUTs with performance and density per square millimeter similar to leading FPGA companies in the same process generation. EFLX eFPGA is modular so arrays can be spread throughout the chip; can have all-logic or be heavy-DSP; and can integrate RAM in an array of many types.

Product briefs for EFLX eFPGA in GLOBALFOUNDRIES' 12LP/LP+ are available now at www.flex-logix.com/efpga.

About Flex Logix

Flex Logix provides industry-leading solutions for making flexible chips and accelerating neural network inferencing. Its InferX X1 is the industry's fastest and most-efficient AI edge inference accelerator that will bring AI to the masses in high-volume applications, surpassing competitor's performance at 1/7th size and 10x lower price. Flex Logix's eFPGA platform enables chips to be flexible to handle changing protocols, standards, algorithms, and customer needs and to implement reconfigurable accelerators that speed key workloads 30-100x compared to processors. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com.

