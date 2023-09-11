FLEX LOGIX ANNOUNCES UPGRADED EMULATION MODELS FOR EFLX™ EFPGA

Flex Logix Technologies

11 Sep, 2023, 08:10 ET

EFLX is the Only eFPGA with Emulation Models to Ensure First Silicon Success

/PRNewswire/ -- Flex Logix® Technologies, Inc., the leading supplier of eFPGA IP, announced today the availability of upgraded emulation models for EFLX eFPGA for both Cadence Palladium and Siemens Veloce.

Emulation models for EFLX eFPGA have been available and in use for many years but did not emulate all features. The new upgraded emulation models emulate all aspects of the eFPGA: run-time operation, configuration, readback, DFT, wrappers, etc.

"Our customers want first time silicon success.  To ensure this, especially for complex SoCs, the customer wants to emulate all aspects of SoC operation from boot-up through full execution. Emulation of eFPGA run time and boot sequence both is a must for our customers and is now available," said Cheng Wang, Founder and CTO/Senior VP of Flex Logix. "The emulation models are parameterizable for EFLX 1K and 4K tiles and for arrays of varying sizes with and without reconfigurable BRAM."

About Flex Logix

Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing leading edge eFPGA and AI Inference technologies for semiconductor and systems companies. Flex Logix eFPGA enables volume FPGA users to integrate the FPGA into their companion SoC, resulting in a 5-10x reduction in the cost and power of the FPGA and increasing compute density which is critical for communications, networking, data centers, microcontrollers and others. Its scalable AI inference is the most efficient, providing much higher inference throughput per square millimeter and per watt. Flex Logix supports process nodes from 180nm to 7nm, with 5nm and 3nm in development. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California and has an office in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com.

For general information on InferX and EFLX product lines, visit our website at this link. For more information under NDA, qualified customers can contact us at this link.

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Flex Logix and EFLX are registered trademarks and INFERX is a trademark of Flex Logix, Inc.

SOURCE Flex Logix Technologies

