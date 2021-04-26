Flex Logix Appoints CFO and VP of Inference Hardware to Senior Management Team; Announces Expansion to Austin, TX

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- – Flex Logix® Technologies, Inc. today announced the addition of two seasoned executives as the company readies itself for its next phase of growth in both its embedded FPGA (eFPGA) and AI Inference business units. The new appointments include Brad Feller as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Charlie Roth as Vice President of Inference Hardware, both of whom have leadership experience at multiple large global semiconductor/technology companies including NXP, Intel, Infinera, and Marvell.

"Our recently closed $55 million Series D financing will help us accelerate the adoption of our InferX inference solutions and drive the continued expansion of our cash-generating eFPGA business," said Geoff Tate, CEO of Flex Logix. "Brad is a proven public company CFO and will be instrumental in helping Flex Logix meet its long-term growth objectives. Similarly, Charlie brings considerable expertise in developing complex, advanced SoCs and systems; and has the skilled management experience to grow our inference hardware team. The addition of Brad and Charlie, combined with our current executive team, provides the foundation for us to build Flex Logix into one of the world's leading semiconductor technology companies."

About Brad Feller

Brad brings a wealth of experience in finance, having been the CFO at Infinera for six years; VP, Corporate Controller and Interim CFO at Marvell; Corporate Controller at IDT; and originally an Audit Manager at Ernst and Young. In his new role at Flex Logix, Brad will lead the company's finance, administration and operations organizations and help the company successfully manage its future growth and profitability. Brad holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration - Accounting and is a CPA. Brad will be based in Flex Logix's Mountain View office.

About Charlie Roth

Charlie brings significant silicon and systems engineering experience, having previously held senior management roles in high-growth technology companies. He most recently was VP of Auto Processor Design at NXP Semiconductors and previously held senior positions at Oracle, Marvell and Intel. Starting out as a Microprocessor Designer at IBM, Charlie has successfully managed teams of more than 500 employees during his career. In his new role at Flex Logix, Charlie will be responsible for all hardware engineering for Flex Logix's InferX™ inference solutions (chips and boards). Charlie has 62 patents and holds a MSEE from University of Texas at Austin and a BSEE from Texas A&M. Charlie will be based in Flex Logix's new Austin TX design center, where almost half of Flex Logix's new hires in 2021 are located.

About Flex Logix

Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing AI inference and eFPGA solutions based on software, systems and silicon. Its InferX X1 is the industry's fastest and most-efficient AI edge inference accelerator that will bring AI to the masses in high-volume applications by providing much higher inference throughput per dollar and per watt. Flex Logix's eFPGA platform enables chips to flexibly handle changing protocols, standards, algorithms, and customer needs and to implement reconfigurable accelerators that speed key workloads 30-100x compared to processors. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California with offices in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com.

