Flex Logix Appoints Dana McCarty As Vice President Of Sales & Marketing For AI Inference Products

"Flex Logix continues to experience increased demand for our original eFPGA product line and sees strong demand for our new AI inference product lines, so we are establishing separate sales teams to focus on each area of growth," said Geoff Tate, CEO of Flex Logix. "Dana's extensive experience managing and expanding business growth in global markets will be instrumental in helping Flex Logix establish a leadership position in the AI Inference market, which analysts expect to grow to ten or more billions of dollars by the mid 2020s."

Dana joins the newly expanded Flex Logix sales team alongside Andy Jaros, VP of Sales and Marketing for IP and Licensing, both of whom report to CEO Geoff Tate. Andy has built a significant and profitable embedded FPGA (eFPGA) business which the company expects to continue to grow with commercial market adoption starting to accelerate.

"Flex Logix is in a unique position to bring AI Inference to the mass market enterprise applications with a product that delivers superior price/performance compared to existing solutions," said Dana McCarty. "This is an exciting opportunity and I look forward to working with and adding to the world class team that Flex Logix has already assembled."

About Dana McCarty

Most recently, Dana was a Strategic Advisor for medical device, MRAM IP and EDA companies. Prior to that, he was Vice President of North American Sales for Arm Corporation, where he spearheaded sales activities with North American customers across revenue, forecasting, IP licensing, and corporate relationships. Before that, he was Vice President of Global Sales for MaxLinear Corporation as Section 16 officer reporting to the CEO. Prior to MaxLinear, Dana was Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales for LitePoint Corporation, a Teradyne company. He also spent 12 years at Broadcom in various roles, including Vice President of Emerging Business & Channel Sales, Vice President Pan Asia Sales, and Taiwan Country Manager.

Dana started his career as a Test and Product Engineer at AMD before transitioning into Sales. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

About Flex Logix

Flex Logix provides industry-leading solutions for making flexible chips and accelerating neural network inferencing. Its InferX X1 is the industry's fastest and most-efficient AI edge inference accelerator that will bring AI to the masses in high-volume applications, surpassing competitor's performance at 1/7th size and 10x lower price. Flex Logix's eFPGA platform enables chips to be flexible to handle changing protocols, standards, algorithms, and customer needs and to implement reconfigurable accelerators that speed key workloads 30-100x compared to processors. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com.

