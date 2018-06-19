Flex Logix EFLX1K eFPGA Cores Enable Array-Efficient Reconfigurable Logic on 40nm to 180nm Nodes

At 40nm to 180nm nodes, customers are interested in reconfigurable logic but need smaller arrays and are very sensitive to area.

The EFLX1K Logic and DSP cores use 10-20% less array/LUT because the interconnect network in the cores implement fewer switch levels for less expandability than the EFLX4K. At the same time, they allow arrays of at least 4x4 to be constructed which is sufficient capacity in the 40nm-180nm nodes.

The EFLX1K Logic core has 368 inputs and 368 outputs with 900 LUT4 equivalent logic capacity. The EFLX1K DSP core has the same number of inputs/outputs but replaces some of the LUTs with DSPs: 10 DSP MACs, pipeline in blocks of 5, with 650 LUT4 equivalent logic capacity.

The EFLX1K Logic and DSP cores can be mixed interchangeably in arrays up to at least 4x4 in size.

