FLEX LOGIX EFLX4K EFPGA IP CORE ON TSMC 7NM TECHNOLOGY NOW AVAILABLE

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Logix® Technologies, Inc., a leading innovator in AI inference IP and the leading supplier of eFPGA IP, today announced that it has completed porting and delivered the EFLX®4K eFPGA IP core, both the Logic and DSP versions, on TSMC 7nm technology to its lead customer for integration into a production ASIC. By making eFPGA technology available in 7nm with the leading foundry, customers can now develop devices with integrated FPGA that can be reconfigured after tape-out to adapt to new requirements, changing standards and protocols as needed while reducing power and end system costs.

"eFPGA is a game changer in chip design, particularly to address the rising design complexity at advanced process nodes such as 7nm," said Andy Jaros, Vice President, IP Sales and Marketing for Flex Logix. "By adding another process node to our portfolio, we can expand application use cases and provide more customers with the flexibility to make changes at any point in the chip's life span, even in the customers' systems."

Using Flex Logix's EFLX, chip developers can implement eFPGA from a few thousand LUTs to hundreds of thousands of LUTs with performance and density per square millimeter similar to leading FPGA companies in the same process generation. EFLX eFPGA is modular so arrays can be spread throughout the chip, can have all-logic or be heavy-DSP, and can integrate RAM in an array of many types. EFLX eFPGA is available today in popular 7, 12, 16, 22, 28 and 40 nm process nodes with more advanced nodes planned for future release.

"We are excited to work with Flex Logix to offer the flexibilities of design implementations and modifications thanks to the reconfigurable eFPGA solution," said Yutaka Hayashi, Corporate Senior Vice President of Socionext's Data Center and Networking Business Unit. "We were pleased with the speed at which we were able to integrate and test the 7nm eFPGA core and look forward to quickly providing the advantages of eFPGA to our customers."

Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing leading edge eFPGA and AI Inference technologies for semiconductor and systems companies. Flex Logix eFPGA enables volume FPGA users to integrate the FPGA into their companion SoC, resulting in a 5-10x reduction in the cost and power of the FPGA and increasing compute density which is critical for communications, networking, data centers, microcontrollers and others. Its scalable AI inference is the most efficient, providing much higher inference throughput per square millimeter and per watt. Flex Logix supports process nodes from 180nm to 7nm; and can support other nodes on short notice. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California and has an office in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com .

