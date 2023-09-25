FLEX LOGIX EXPANDS UPON INDUSTRY-LEADING EMBEDDED FPGA CUSTOMER BASE

News provided by

Flex Logix Technologies

25 Sep, 2023, 08:10 ET

Company's award-winning EFLX® eFPGA technology currently used by 20 customers for 40 unique chips

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex LogixÒ Technologies, Inc., the leading supplier of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, announced today that it now has 20 worldwide customers that have licensed the company's advanced EFLX eFPGA technology architecture for 40 chips. 

More than 25 chips have been successfully fabricated in silicon using EFLX eFPGA with many more in design. Leading (disclosed) customers today include Renesas, Datung and Boeing.

"Our customers are worldwide – in the U.S., Japan, Europe, Israel, and China," said Geoff Tate, Flex Logix co-founder and CEO. "Flex Logix's partners are leveraging our eFPGA technology in a wide range of applications, using multiple foundries on nodes from 180nm down to 7nm, with customer evaluations ongoing for 5nm and 3nm as well."

"FPGAs today are mainstream, used in high volume across many applications," said Andy Jaros, VP of Sales at Flex Logix. "Our customers take advantage of the unique benefits of embedded FPGA technology to cut the size, cost, and power of FPGAs through integration into their SoCs or processors. Customers who have never used FPGAs are now aggressively adding eFPGA to give their chips the flexibility to adapt to changing standards, changing algorithms, and to enable customers to customize the chips for their proprietary solutions."

About Flex Logix

Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing leading edge eFPGA and AI Inference technologies for semiconductor and systems companies. Flex Logix eFPGA enables volume FPGA users to integrate the FPGA into their companion SoC, resulting in a 5-10x reduction in the cost and power of the FPGA and increasing compute density which is critical for communications, networking, data centers, microcontrollers and others. Its scalable AI inference is the most efficient, providing much higher inference throughput per square millimeter and per watt. Flex Logix supports process nodes from 180nm to 7nm, with 5nm and 3nm in development. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California and has an office in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com.

For general information on InferX and EFLX product lines, visit our website at this link. For more information under NDA, qualified customers can contact us at this link.

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Flex Logix and EFLX are registered trademarks and INFERX is a trademark of Flex Logix, Inc.

SOURCE Flex Logix Technologies

Also from this source

FLEX LOGIX ANNOUNCES RECONFIGURABLE BLOCK RAM WITH ECC OPTION

FLEX LOGIX ANNOUNCES UPGRADED EMULATION MODELS FOR EFLX™ EFPGA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.