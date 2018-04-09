Flex Logix Validates EFLX®4K eFPGA IP Core on TSMC16FFC; Evaluation Boards Available Now

"High-performance customers designing chips for networking, data centers, base stations, AI and machine vision find substantial advantages in using eFPGA, and this technology is now available in 16nm on the leading foundry, TSMC," said Geoff Tate, CEO and co-founder of Flex Logix. "The validation chip was fabricated in TSMC 16FFC but the GDS is also compatible with TSMC 16FF+. The evaluation boards are available now for customers for short-term evaluation or for purchase: the boards come with documentation, examples, test benches and the EFLX Compiler."

The EFLX4K validated on TSMC16FFC is based on the Gen 2 architecture, which includes 6-input-LUTs, an improved interconnect for large array performance, greater MAC pipelining, special logic for test acceleration, and configuration readback. The Gen 2 architecture is being implemented on processes from 180nm to 16nm and are all supported by the same EFLX Compiler software tool.

Flex Logix, founded in March 2014, provides solutions for reconfigurable RTL in chip and system designs using embedded FPGA IP cores and software. The company's technology platform delivers significant customer benefits by dramatically reducing design and manufacturing risks, accelerating technology roadmaps, and bringing greater flexibility to customers' hardware.

